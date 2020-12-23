GATE CITY — Coming off only four days of in-person practice, the defending Class 2 girls basketball state champions had little trouble with Mountain 7 foe Union on opening night inside the Devils’ Den.
The Lady Blue Devils jetted out to an early lead and never looked back, winning 54-40.
East Tennessee State signee Sarah Thompson, Kayli Dunn, Piper Lane and Riley Houseright all had 10 points to lead the offense for Gate City.
“It was better than I thought after only four days of practice. We played really good in spurts,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “We got a lot of good looks, and we were getting the ball up the floor pretty quick. We’ll take it any way we can get it.”
The Lady Devils’ defense was disruptive all evening, forcing 26 turnovers, including 10 in the second quarter, when they went on a 12-0 run to blow the game open.
“Gate City pressures the ball a lot, and we had a hard time getting into our offense,” Union coach Kory Bostic said. “We had some good looks in the first half but couldn’t get shots to go down.”
The youthful Lady Bears (0-2, 0-1) were led by sophomore Abby Slagle with a game-high 20 points, most of which came from the charity stripe as she swished 12 of 16 shots from the free throw line.
“We’re a young team, and we have to learn to take care of the basketball,” Bostic said. “I’m proud of the second half effort. I felt like we competed with them for 32 minutes.”
Jordan Shuler also finished in double-figures with 11.
Union did not shoot well from the field, going 9-for-39, but the Lady Bears made up for it going 20-for-30 on free throwes.
Gate City (1-0, 1-0) was guilty of 18 turnovers in the game and went 21-for-61 from the field. The Lady Devils made seven or eight free throws.