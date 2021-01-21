CLINTWOOD — Gate City overcame a dismal offensive performance and a late-game rally from Ridgeview on Thursday to move a step closer to clinching the Mountain 7 District regular-season girls basketball title.
The Lady Blue Devils (9-0, 8-0) committed 24 turnovers but relied on a solid defensive outing to earn a 40-32 win over the host Wolfpack (5-4, 5-3).
“We didn’t shoot well and late in the stretch we turned it over too much and still somehow we won. So I’m happy about that,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “I’m not really so much concerned about our off shooting because defensively I thought we did some things tonight we haven’t been doing.”
Houseright did have concerns, however.
“The turnovers, big time,” she said. “We’re going to learn a lot from this film. It’s just uncharacteristic for us. But I think we just got caught up in it and are trying to hurry. We started playing like we were behind instead of ahead.
“Like I said, this is going to be a good film to sit down and learn from. We’re just happy to get a road win.”
WOLFPACK WOES
Gate City wasn’t alone with dealing with turnover trouble. Ridgeview matched the Lady Blue Devils’ total with 24.
“Credit Gate City. They run 10 kids at you and they did a good job of getting us tired, and it showed in the first half,” Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier said. “We were careless with the ball. We turned the ball over. Some of it was their defensive pressure and some of it was we just threw it all over the place with no pressure on us.
“They did a good job of keeping us out of our offense. And we’re not shooting the ball very well right now. We’re going to have to make some shots to open (defenses) up and open up our driving lanes.
“Credit them. They’ve got a really good defense. They’re 10 deep and they just wore on us tonight.”
LOW SCORING
The abundance of turnovers meant neither team did much scoring, particularly through the first three quarters.
Gate City led 26-13 going into the final period.
Both squads then discovered their shooting touches, with the slight advantage going to Ridgeview.
The Wolfpack cut the Gate City lead to 33-29 with two minutes left, but that was as close as they could get. The Lady Devils outscored them 7-3 down the stretch to hang on.
ON TO THE NEXT ONE
Gate City can clinch at least a share of the Mountain 7 regular- season crown with a victory at Wise Central on Saturday.
In the midst of a season marred by the coronavirus pandemic, Houseright said the team is more focused than ever on just taking one game at a time.
“We try not to talk about that (championship) stuff,” she noted. “Really what we’ve tried to focus on is just to be grateful that we’re playing and just take every opportunity that you get to step on the floor and just play the best you can play and leave it all out there. And whatever happens, happens.”