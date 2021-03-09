NORTON — Gate City’s volleyball team controlled the net and the service game Tuesday to come away with an impressive win over Wise Central in a battle of unbeaten squads.
Led by Sarah Thompson’s seven service aces, the Lady Blue Devils recorded 14 aces as a team on the way to a 25-12, 25-13, 25-17 Mountain 7 District win over host Central (3-1, 3-1).
Gate City emerged as the only unbeaten team in the district thanks to overall solid play on the front and back lines.
“I thought we played well as a team today,” Gate City coach Amy Reed said. “I was able to see some things from other players and we’re just working one day at a time.”
The Lady Blue Devils dominated on the front line behind freshman Makayla Bays’ 10 kills, which led a balanced attack. They got kills from Lauren Meade, Brooklyn Smith, Brylee Holder, Rylee Hall, Ashley Stanley and a couple from the back line by Thompson.
“Sarah and crew on the back row did a good job getting the ball to the setter and when that happens we can run our offense,” Reed said. “We’re going to swing.
“It’s still a work in progress and hopefully we’ll get bigger, faster and stronger as the season moves along.”
Meade added eight blocks along the front line, and Smith had five kills and three blocks.
Stanley finished with 12 assists and Bel Sallee added eight.
Thompson totaled 12 digs.
QUICK ON THE DRAW
Gate City’s fast game at the net seemed to keep Central off balance throughout the match.
“They play the game quick and we just couldn’t catch up to them. We were too slow and they were just playing right around us,” first-year Central coach Lucindy Lawson said. “They hit where we weren’t and they’re just a good team.”
The Lady Warriors also had a difficult time adjusting to Gate City’s rapid service game.
“They’re a pretty good serving team. Just about all of them jump-serve,” Lawson said. “Our service game suffered tonight.
“I was expecting more. Maybe my girls were just tired from yesterday, but that’s not an excuse. I expected them to play a little bit better but it just didn’t happen.”
Olivia Sanders’ five kills led Central’s front line. Caitlin Glover had 11 assists and Hannah McAmis and Montana Stafford recorded eight and seven digs, respectively.
UP NEXT
The Lady Blue Devils are off until Monday when they travel to Lee High.
Central faces another tough district challenge Thursday at Abingdon.