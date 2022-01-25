GATE CITY — It was all about defense for Gate City on Tuesday.
The Lady Blue Devils played an up-tempo defense and took advantage of 21 Ridgeview turnovers to take a 46-39 girls basketball victory at Gate City Middle School.
The win gave the Lady Blue Devils (10-7, 7-0 Mountain 7) sole possession of first place as the district’s only team without a league loss. The loss left Ridgeview (14-3, 5-1) chasing Gate City.
“We’re glad to be in this position, but we understand we are nowhere near done,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “This is the first time we’ve played them so now we’re basically on the second half of our schedule.”
The Lady Blue Devils used a ball-control offensive attack, which kept the score low. But it was the Gate City defense that controlled the contest.
“Our defensive effort was really good,” Houseright said. “I think being able to pressure them fullcourt sort of wore them down a little.”
Controlling the tempo offensively also limited the Lady Wolfpack’s ability to get the ball inside to scoring threat Hayley Sutherland as much as they wanted.
The defense also limited Ridgeview’s chances at 3-point attempts, and neither team sank a long-range shot.
“I saw us miss some easy shots and I saw Gate City getting physical and doing a good job defending us and defending the 3-point line,” Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier said. “They did a good job defending their home court.”
Macey Mullins led Gate City in the scoring department with 14 points, and Jayden Carrico added 10.
Sutherland led all scorers with 19 points.
FROM THE START
In the boys’ game, Gate City wasted little time in taking control on the way to a 68-51 win that moved the Blue Devils (6-7, 4-2) into a tie with Abingdon for second place in the Mountain 7 standings.
Sophomore Eli McMurray had a career-high 35 points to lead the Blue Devils.
The ever-humble McMurray said the win was a team effort.
“It wasn’t just me. It was the whole offense,” he said. “It was not just me up there on my own.”
Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes said despite the difference on the scoreboard, Ridgeview (13-3, 3-3) challenged his team all the way to the final buzzer.
“They’ve got a good team, a scrappy team, athletic kids,” Barnes said. “They came out ready for us in the second half.”
Ryan Jessee added 16 points in the win.
Ridgeview got 15 points apiece from Cannon Hill and Chantz Robinette, and Austin Mullins added 10.