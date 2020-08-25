BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan Central scored one goal in its first two games of the season.
The Lady Cougars made up for it Tuesday when seven players scored in a 9-2 Three Rivers Conference soccer win over visiting Sullivan South.
Senior Rylie Patrick scored two goals and had an assist and junior Emma Niebruegge scored twice for Central. Jessie Lange, Kylie Harrison, Adeline Ensley, Emme Fox and Chipi Hamelryck also found the back of the net.
The win helped erase the memory of last season’s home loss against the Lady Rebels.
“I told the girls that we didn’t want to repeat that. That we wanted to stay focused and we wanted to get some quick goals and they did that and I’m proud of them,” said Lady Cougars coach Emily Robinette. “To score nine goals, that means a lot to us offensively. I always felt like we had a strong defense, but our offense needed to get stronger.”
Lange opened scoring at the 7:47 mark off a Patrick assist, and Harrison put Central up 2-0 at 15:08. Less than a minute later, Patrick found the back of the goal for a 3-0 advantage.
“We just all communicate really well,” Patrick noted. “That was important for us to come together and win a game like this.”
A solid shot from Sunny Iacino put South on the board in the first half, but Central countered with two more goals, one from Ensley and one when Niebruegge tallied in the final four minutes before intermission.
The Lady Cougars kept the ball on their offensive side of the pitch for most of the game. Niebruegge said they wanted to carry over the intensity they played with last week, including in a 4-1 loss to Dobyns-Bennett.
“We were trying to use the same energy that we used when we played against D-B,” the junior said. “There’s no way that we could score that many goals without our team working together and our great coaches.
“South is one of our biggest rivals and we’ve been working really hard.”
Iacino tallied the Lady Rebels’ final goal with just seconds left in the contest.
UP NEXT
South is back in action Wednesday at Dobyns-Bennett.
Central travels to Tennessee High on Thursday.