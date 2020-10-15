GREENEVILLE — The District 1-AA girls soccer title is staying in Greene County.
Defending state champion Greeneville rolled to an 8-0 win over Sullivan Central in Thursday’s District 1-AA final at Tusculum.
Lindsey Cook struck for four goals — all in the first 28 minutes — to power the Lady Greene Devils. Macy Vermillion assisted on two of Cook's goals, Tanna Bookhammer had a goal and an assist, and Anne Marie Konieczny also scored to stake the Greeneville to a 6-0 lead at the break.
Kaitlyn Adkins and Olivia Norris scored in the second half, but Central fought hard over the final 15 minutes to fend off the mercy rule and played to the final horn.
“Greeneville has a phenomenal program, winning the state last year and having a good chance to go far again this year, but our girls never give up,” Lady Cougars coach Emily Robinette said. “You couldn’t tell the score by the way they played. That’s what I love about them, their tenacity and how they don’t give up.”
Greeneville totaled 16 shots on goal to make for a busy night for Central goalkeeper Jaelyn West. Robinette also lauded the determination of Adeline Ensley, Loren Hensley, Jessie Lange, Chipi Hamelryck and Emma Niebruegge.
“The game went how I thought it would. We tried our best, tried our hardest and hopefully, it will prepare us for our next game,” Robinette said.
The Lady Cougars will head to Seymour next week for the Region 1-AA semifinals.