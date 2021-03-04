Nobody saw this coming. Nobody except Brittney Ezell, that is.
The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team pulled one of the more stunning upsets in recent Southern Conference history Thursday, knocking off top-seeded Samford 68-61 in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
It was the fourth victory of the season for ETSU, which didn't win a game in February and was seeded eighth in the eight-team field.
“I felt walking off the bus that they were ready to play,” Ezell, ETSU’s coach, said. “It took a lot of guts for our kids to do what they did. I don’t know if the word 'proud' even surmises everything that I feel.”
The Bucs, who were 1-10 in SoCon games this season, used a spirited performance to advance to Friday’s noon semifinals, where they will take on fourth-seeded Wofford, a 78-66 winner over UNC Greensboro in the quarterfinals.
Samford, the defending champion, had come in with the SoCon’s coach of the year, the player of the year and the momentum of having won the regular-season championship.
The Bucs played with energy from the start, getting 15 steals and forcing 21 turnovers.
ETSU’s early surge added up to a 25-12 advantage. A 32-27 halftime lead grew to 49-43 for ETSU after three quarters.
The Bulldogs kept creeping closer, but each time ETSU managed to hold them off.
“This is always kind of a dangerous game to walk into,” said Samford coach Carley Kuhns, the SoCon coach of the year. “ETSU clearly has been getting better and better throughout the course of the year. You could tell how hard they were playing. They were fighting for something. I think they played harder than us. They deserved to win the game. They outplayed us. They played their butts off and I don’t think we showed up today.”
Freshman Jakhyia Davis led ETSU with 21 points while another freshman, Carly Hooks, added 13. Amaya Adams had 10 points. Kaia Upton had five steals and four assists.
“What I saw in that locker room, it was just joy,” Ezell said. “This year, to be honest, has been a very joyless year for a bunch of reasons, take winning out of it. There’s not a lot of joy in winning and not a lot of hurt in losing. You’re just trying to get through day to day.
“Today we found some joy and that makes my heart happy.”
SoCon player of the year Andrea Cournoyer finished with 31 points for Samford, which fell to 14-9. Natalie Armstrong had 14.
“We just caught them at the right time with the right effort with the right attitude,” Ezell said. “Maybe 10 times we play them, they beat us nine. But just not today.”