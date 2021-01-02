ABINGDON — For the first time this season, Gate City's girls basketball team had four straight days of practice. And it paid off.
The Lady Blue Devils steadily increased their lead Saturday to take a 57-44 Mountain 7 District win over Abingdon.
“We had four good days of practice this week, which we needed desperately,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “Practice time is something that’s going to be very minimal (this season). So when we get days when we get something done in practice, we’ve got to make sure we utilize them and I think this week we had a good week of practice.
“We’ve still got a ways to go, but I thought at times we played pretty good. Other times, obviously, no. We’ve just got to quit fouling so much and turning it over. We’ve just got to be more consistent."
The practice time allowed the Lady Blue Devils (3-0, 2-0) to work on their defense, and they forced 20 Lady Falcons turnovers.
Abingdon, playing its season opener, and Gate City both started the game slowly before the Lady Blue Devils finally pulled ahead. They led 11-4 after the first quarter and 29-20 at halftime.
Playing in a quiet gym with only 25 spectators because of the pandemic is something neither team is accustomed to.
“We’re used to the gyms being packed and this is an adjustment for us for sure,” said Houseright, whose squad is the defending VHSL Class 2 champion. “We don’t have that crowd energy. I think that has something to do with it. I’m not making an excuse, but we all have to deal with it. These girls are used to playing in front of some very huge crowds and going from that to this is a little bit different.
“We told them we’ve just got to create our own energy and I thought as the game went on we did a good job of doing that.”
The Lady Blue Devils used that energy to go on a 10-2 run over the first four minutes of the third quarter to build a 39-22 lead. They were up 47-29 entering the fourth and an 8-1 push carried them to an insurmountable 55-30 advantage.
BY THE NUMBERS
Sarah Thompson led Gate City 19 with points and 10 rebounds. Adyson Gibson added 11 points and Macy Mullins finished with 10 for the Lady Blue Devils.
Morgan Blevins led Abingdon with 16 points and eight rebounds.