WISE — Gate City outscored Ridgeview 7-0 in overtime Thursday to keep its season alive for at least two more games.
The 47-40 Region 2D semifinal win at the UVA Wise David J. Prior Center sent the Lady Blue Devils (17-11) to Saturday’s regional championship game.
Gate City will play Mountain 7 rival Wise Central at 7 p.m.
DOWN TO THE WIRE
The Lady Blue Devils (17-11) never led in the fourth quarter, but they tied the game at 40 on two free throws from Makayla Bays with 21.9 seconds left to send the game to overtime.
“She’s really come on,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said.
“We’ve really challenged her to start owning the boards because she’s strong and athletic and she can jump. And that’s where she can really help our team.”
Houseright said rebounding was vital.
“What was going to win this game was rebounding and defense,” she said. “It was a great game. We got stops at the right time.
“It was just a battle. It was a hard-fought game between two teams and we were just fortunate enough to win.”
Addie Gibson led Gate City with 12 points.
“We just wanted to do it for our seniors,” Gibson said of battling back to take the win. “We just wanted to push through for them.”
Braylin Steele finished the contest with 11 points for the Lady Blue Devils. Most of her points came from under the basket.
“I just took advantage of what was open and my teammates got it to me. It was all them,” Steele said.
Macey Mullins added 11 points for Gate City.
Ridgeview (21-5) got 12 points from Braelynn Strouth, 11 from Hailey Sutherland and 10 from Brooklyn Frazier.
WISE CENTRAL PUNCHES TICKET TO STATE
Wise Central (22-5) earned a spot in Saturday’s regional championship and a trip to the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals with a 69-55 win over Marion (21-4).
The Lady Warriors used a high-scoring first quarter to build a 21-4 lead on the way to the win.
“We had a good start on both ends of the floor,” Central coach Robin Dotson said. “Then we weren’t very good defensively after that.”
Central senior Jill Sturgill accounted for a lot of the Lady Warriors’ success in the first quarter. She connected on the first four 3-point shots she put up.
Sturgill knew Marion’s defense would be focusing on Central’s high-scoring freshman Emmah McAmis.
“They were looking for Emmah to be driving to the paint and I knew that if they helped on her, I had to be ready to shoot,” Sturgill, who finished with 16 points in the contest, said.
McAmis scored only five points in the first half, but found her shooting touch in the second half.
The freshman finished with a team-high 18 points with nine rebounds and six assists.
“I was wanting to win really badly, so I was trying to force a lot,” McAmis said of her first half struggles. “(Coach) Dotson told me to be patient and spread it out. In the second half we were being patient and spreading it out and it was opening more shots for me.”
Bayleigh Allison finished with 13 points for Central and Abagail Jordan added 10.
Marion’s Anna Hagy finished with 19 points for the Scarlet Hurricane, while Ella Grace Moss added 11.