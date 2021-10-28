Lady Blue Devils sweep Wise Central to win Mountain 7 crown

GATE CITY — Gate City added another championship to its volleyball trophy case.
The Lady Blue Devils won the Mountain 7 District regular season championship and added the district tournament’s title to their resume Thursday with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 win over second-seeded Wise Central.
Gate City controlled the play at the net with 26 kills from Makayla Bays, 14 more from Brylee Holder and three kills and four blocks from Lauren Meade.
Senior setter Ashley Stanley added 38 assists for the Lady Blue Devils (22-5).
The sweep in the championship match came after a marathon tournament consolation contest between John Battle and Union.
Gate City coach Amy Reed said the long wait for the start of the title match might have accounted for her front line’s slow start.
“We came out and the hitters were a little stiff. Probably where we just had to wait for their time to play. But they unleashed real quick,” Reed said. “Our defense did a good job controlling and taking care of the back court. The blockers and the offense did a good job of controlling the net.”
Gate City jumped out to controlling leads early and held all comeback attempts from the Lady Warriors (18-8).
Central got 15 kills and 12 digs from freshman Emmah McAmis, while Emilee Mullins finished with 20 assists and nine digs.
MOVING ON
Both Gate City and Wise Central advance to next week’s Region 2D tournament.
The Lady Blue Devils, the top seed from the Mountain 7 District, will play either Richlands or Graham in the regional quarterfinals on Nov. 4 at Gate City.
Richlands and Graham play Saturday in the Southwest District tournament’s consolation game at Virginia High. The loser will travel to Gate City.
Wise Central will also host a regional quarterfinal game on Nov. 4.
The Lady Warriors, the No. 2 seed from the Mountain 7 District, will play the winner of Saturday’s Richlands — Graham match.
ALSO GOING TO REGION
John Battle earned the right to advance to the Region 2D tournament Thursday by knocking off Union 15-25, 25-21, 13-25, 25-23, 15-6.
Battle will travel to Marion on Nov. 5 for a regional quarterfinal match.
The sixth-seeded Lady Trojans (12-13) upended third-seeded Ridgeview (15-8) in a five-set thriller on Monday.
Bella Shutters had 11 kills for Battle in Thursday’s win, while Molly Little finished with 10 and Mackenzie Smith added nine kills and 18 assists, along with 20 digs.
Jacqueline Hill recorded 17 kills for the Trojans and Allsion Smith added 20 assists.
Union (12-14) got 23 kills and 31 digs from Isabella Blagg, while Brooke Bailey had 10 kills, 44 assists and 21 digs for the Lady Bears.
Gracie Gibson registered 23 digs for Union, while Jordan Shuler provided 13 kills and 18 digs and Gracy McKinney had nine kills and 18 digs.
Despite the loss in the first-round of the tournament, Ridgeview — which finished third in the district’s regular-season standings — earned enough points through the district’s point system to qualify as the fourth seed from the the Mountain 7 in next week’s Region 2D tourney.
The Wolfpack will travel to Virginia High on Nov. 5 in a regional quarterfinal match.