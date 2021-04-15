GATE CITY — Gate City used a balanced attack Thursday to claim its first regional volleyball championship since 2014.
It was another big game at the net and on defense as the Lady Blue Devils (14-1) took a 25-23, 25-22, 25-13 win over Southwest District champion Virginia High to win the Region 2D championship and advance to the VHSL state tournament.
On Tuesday, Gate City will travel to the winner of Saturday’s Region 2C championship game between Giles and Floyd County in the Class 2 state semifinals.
SHIFTING AROUND
Gate City was without a middle hitter, so Lady Devils coach Amy Reed moved senior Libero Sarah Thompson to the heart of the lineup.
“We were missing a middle so the only logical thing to do was to put Thompson in there,” Reed said. “I didn’t come to work today to change things up. It just happened.”
Things went well for Thompson in the match. The senior who has committed to play basketball at ETSU came up big on the volleyball floor.
“She stepped up and played big for her teammates,” Reed said of Thompson. “I’ve been waiting for it all of her life and especially during her volleyball career here and she did it here tonight.”
Thompson finished the match with six kills and 12 digs.
Freshman Makayla Bays continued her tear with 13 kills and four blocks, while Brylee Holder had 10 kills and two blocks.
Ashley Stanley finished with 34 assists for the Lady Devils.
Reed was pleased with the entire balanced attack from her squad.
“They all stepped up and performed well,” Reed said. “We had some big-time attacks from all of our hitters tonight. Bel Sallee to Brooklyn Smith to Brylee Holder and of course Makayla and Sarah.
“We’re not done. We’ve got work to do and we’re going to keep fighting and keep working and get ready for the next round.”
Holder missed practice Wednesday because of an injured leg.
The junior said that led to a slow start for her Thursday. But, once she found her groove, she delivered the attacks at the net.
“I kind of set myself back (in the first two games), but in the third game I was able to come back and help the team a lot,” Holder said.
The junior knocked down eight of her 10 kills in the third game of the match to help Gate City roll to the sweep.
Virginia High (16-1) got eight kills and 11 digs from Camden Jones, while Caleigh Hampton had 18 assists.
IMPRESSIVE WIN
The victory kept Gate City undefeated against Class 2 teams.
The Lady Blue Devils' only loss this compressed spring season came against Class 3 Abingdon.
The win also marked the first loss for Virginia High this spring.
The Lady Bearcats entered the championship match, having lost only 3 sets in 16 matches.