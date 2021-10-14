NORTON — Gate City stayed unbeaten in Mountain 7 District volleyball Thursday, but it was not an easy feat.
The Lady Blue Devils (17-4, 9-0) battled a determined Wise Central squad to take a 25-22, 28-30, 25-19, 25-19 district win.
With the win, Gate City clinched at least a share of the Mountain 7 regular-season championship.
A win at Ridgeview Monday would clinch the district title for the Lady Blue Devils.
EARNING IT
Thursday’s win was the second in as many days for the Lady Blue Devils and it came during football homecoming week, which created plenty of distractions for Gate City coach Amy Reed’s squad.
“It’s been a long week,” Reed said. “They have to trust and believe in what their coach is telling them. You’ve got to come in ready to take care of business.
“It was a battle between ourselves out there a lot.”
STREAK ENDS
Central (14-7, 6-4) put up a solid fight against the Lady Devils and handed Gate City’s its first set loss against a district opponent this season.
The Lady Blue Devils had won 25 straight sets against Mountain 7 foes before Central took a 30-28 win in the second set to tie the match at 1-1.
The Lady Warriors kept things close in the third set and battled to a 17-17 tie before Gate City used 8-2 scoring run to take the win.
Central jumped ahead 3-0 in the fourth set, but Gate City took the lead with a 6-0 scoring run and never surrendered the lead again.
“This was definitely a step up from the last time we played them,” Central coach Lucindy Lawson said. “We came out with more fire and more energy. I think we had something to prove after the last game, and I’m pretty proud of my girls for battling. That’s probably the best I’ve ever seen them play.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Gate City’s Makayla Bays finished with 25 kills and 11 digs, while Brylee Holder had a strong night with 18 kills and eight digs.
Ashley Stanley added 39 assists and five blocks.
Rylee Blevins had 18 digs and Lauren Meade finished with nine blocks.
Central got 20 kills and 27 digs from freshman Emmah McAmis, while Bayleigh Allison had 16 kills, nine digs and three blocks.
The Lady Warriors also got seven kills and four blocks from Katherine Hopkins and 36 assists and eight digs from Emilee Mullins, as well as 21 digs from Montana Stafford.