Lady Blue Devils roll past Abingdon, step closer to district title

ABINGDON — Gate City moved a step closer to winning the Mountain 7 District regular season softball title Wednesday.
The Lady Blue Devils (12-6, 9-1) pounded out 18 hits and took advantage of six Abingdon errors to take a 15-4 win over Abingdon (9-8, 5-4).
The game was called after six innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
“We hit the ball well,” Gate City coach Cara Noe said. “One through nine did what we asked them to do. Offensively, I felt like we had a good night.”
All nine batters in the starting lineup had at least one hit for the Lady Blue Devils.
Addie Gibson finished the night with four hits in five plate appearances. She also had an RBI and scored three runs.
“We wanted to jump out on them early today because we knew they were a good team and we had to execute,” Gibson said.
Gate City leads Wise Central by a game in the loss column. A win over Lee High on Monday and Union on Tuesday would give the Lady Blue Devils the regular-season title.
Despite the race with Central, Gibson said there’s no feeling of pressure down the stretch for the Lady Devils.
“We’re just having fun and playing our game,” Gibson said.
Makayla Bays finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and scored three runs.
“Our mentality is to always jump on them early and be the first to score a run. And if they score runs, we have to score more than them,” Bays said.
Gate City led 5-3 after three innings, but the Lady Blue Devils put the game on ice in the fifth.
The Lady Devils scored seven runs in the frame to create a big cushion on the way to the win.
MORE POWER
Gate City had plenty of hits to spread around in the win.
Kady Davidson finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while K.K. Baker, Tori Fansler and Rylee Blevins each had two hits for the Lady Blue Devils.
Abby Davidson picked up the win and had four RBIs for Gate City, while Savannah Monroe had one hit — a two-run home run in the sixth inning.
Murial Dillow and Allie Yeary had two hits apiece for Abingdon.
The Lady Falcons had a total of eight hits.