BIG STONE GAP - Before Monday’s season-opening match, Gate City volleyball coach Amy Reed could not find her scorebook for the 2020 season.
Then she remembered, “I’ve not had a 2020 scorebook.”
It’s been that kind of year for everyone preparing to play volleyball in March instead of its normal fall season.
Because of VHSL rules due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 high school volleyball season in Virginia was moved to March of this year.
Gate City’s last match was in the VHSL state quarterfinals against Radford on Nov. 19, 2019.
QUICK START
The Lady Blue Devils seemed to be ready to go Monday in taking a 25-13, 25-19, 25-14 Mountain 7 District win over Union in the season opener for both squads.
Gate City used an 11-3 scoring run to break open a close game and build an 18-8 lead on the way to a big win in the first game.
The Lady Blue Devils followed the same pattern in the second and third games behind the front line play of freshman Makayla Bays and junior Brylee Holder.
Bays finished the night with 12 kills in the first varsity match of her career, while Holder recorded 11 kills.
Gate City also got 19 assists from Ashley Stanely and 13 assists from Bel Sallee in a balanced attack.
“We haven’t really been able to put us all together and work on continuity and a good solid rhythm, but it’s on its way,” Reed said. “Our hitters all stepped in and opened up the court and provided offense for us. And that’s always going to be a key.
“For the first match I thought we came in and did well.
Making adjustments to playing in March is a challenge for everyone, but Reed said there’s a lot to be thankful for, including the opportunity to play.
“We’re going to make it the best situation that we can and play the best we can. And have fun while we’re doing it,” the coach said.
YOUNGSTERS
Union coach Kim Moore also plans on making the best of the situation for the Lady Bears this season, which will involve some learning as they go.
Moore’s squad is young.
Union has no seniors with only three juniors, five sophomores and three freshmen on her varsity roster.
“We’re young,” Moore said. “I don’t have a soul on my team that has a drivers’ license. So, I’m pleasantly surprised with what my girls brought to the table tonight.
“We’ve only been practicing for two weeks. We have freshmen playing key roles. And like I said, they haven’t been in (varsity) volleyball except for two weeks.
“My girls don’t play club ball. They play everything and I’m pleasantly surprised with what they brought. They had heart, they fought, they played scrappy and I’m proud of my team.”
Isabella Blagg had five kills and eight digs for Union, while Brooke Bailey finished with five kills and six assists.
The Lady Bears also got six assists from Addison Toney and 21 digs from Gracie Gibson.
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in Mountain 7 District action Tuesday with Gate City playing at John Battle and Union on the road at Abingdon.