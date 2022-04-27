GATE CITY — Gate City moved into sole possession of first place in the Mountain 7 District softball standings Wednesday.
Lady Blue Devil coach Cara Noe is not really to celebrate just yet, however.
“I don’t want to make it that big of a moment for us,” Noe said after her team took a 9-4 district win over visiting Wise Central.
With the win, the Lady Devils (9-6, 6-1) moved a game ahead of the Lady Warriors (10-3, 5-2) and Abingdon. But Noe knows there is still a lot of softball to be played before the district championship is decided.
“I just want us to come out here and play the way we’re capable of,” Noe said. “We’ll put ourselves in a good spot if we just come out and play the way we’re capable of playing.”
EXCITEMENT
Despite Noe’s insistence of a low-key approach for Gate City, she still was excited about the way her team played.
“That was big for us to come out here and play the way that we did,” the Lady Devils coach said. “Offensively and defensively, I was proud of the girls. Our pitchers put us in good spots, and our defense made big plays behind them.”
EARLY START
Central took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Gate City answered in the bottom of the inning with three runs and held the lead the rest of the way.
“We didn’t get any timely hits,” Lady Warriors coach Allison Shortt said. “We were swinging at stuff that we didn’t need to be swinging at. We just need to make an adjustment at the plate, and we’ll make that adjustment next time and we’ll be alright.”
Makayla Bays and K.K. Baker had solo home runs to power the nine-run attack for the Lady Blue Devils.
Baker went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
“We knew that Wise Central was a very good team, and we had to give it our all and give it our best,” Baker said. “We came out with that mentality that we couldn’t make any mistakes, and we just had to come out with the mentality that we had to play our best and take the win.”
Kady Davidson went 2-for-4 with a RBI for Gate City.
Lexi Baker finished 2-for-4 for Central, including a fifth-inning solo homer.
Bayleigh Allison also went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Baylee Collins was 2-for-3 for the Lady Warriors.
UP NEXT
Wise Central faces another tough test Friday with a trip to Abingdon.
Gate City hosts Lee High on Thursday.