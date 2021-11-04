GATE CITY — There is a 20-minute warm-up period prior to the start of a volleyball match.
Thursday’s entire Region 2D quarterfinal match at Gate City took 27 minutes to play.
Gate City, the top-seeded team from the Mountain 7 District, took control from the opening serve and never let it go on the way to a quick 25-10, 25-6, 25-4 disposing of Graham, the fourth-seeded team from the Southwest District.
Gate City (23-5) advances to play John Battle (13-13) in the Region 2D semifinals Saturday at 6 p.m. in Virginia High’s Bearcat Den in Bristol.
The other regional semifinal match will pit Wise Central (19-8), which swept Richlands in three sets Thursday, against Virginia High (23-6) in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Bearcat Den.
Virginia High was the only SWD team to advance to the semifinal round of regional play.
WIN AND ADVANCE
The mission was simple for Gate City Thursday: win and advance.
The Lady Blue Devils advanced to the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals in the spring season and have been on a quest to make it back to the state tournament ever since.
Gate City did nothing to hurt its chances Thursday.
“It’s been a long week waiting to play,” Gate City coach Amy Reed said. “They’re just glad to finally play.”
The Lady Blue Devils kept their focus throughout the quick match and took advantage of their opportunities.
“I feel every time we had an opportunity to attack we were able to put the ball down,” Reed said.
“The defense kind of had to wait for attacks or free balls to come back over to us. That kind of slowed the rhythm, the speed of the game that we wanted. But the front row took care of what they were supposed to and that’s sweet. We weren’t fighting among ourselves tonight and that helped.”
THE NUMBERS
Gate City’s Makayla Bays and Brylee Holder had 12 kills apiece.
Bays added seven aces, while Ashley Stanley finished with 26 assists.
Graham (5-13) got three kills from Mallory Brown, five assists from Sarah Jacobs and 12 digs from Libero Lilly Gray.