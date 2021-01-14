By P. KEVIN MAYS
BIG STONE GAP — Gate City girls basketball coach Kelly Houseright preaches defense to her team every game.
On Thursday, the Lady Blue Devils needed defense on every possession to hold off Union and take a 46-43 Mountain 7 District win over the Lady Bears.
The game went down to the final second with a missed 3-point shot from Union as the Lady Devils (6-0, 5-0) escaped from the Bear Den with their record still perfect on the season.
Houseright said her team was lucky to head back to Scott County with a victory.
“Union took it to us and really outplayed us everywhere,” she said. “Fortunately, we just scored a few more points than they did.
“They really outplayed us all over the court tonight. We were just going through the motions and we played a little bit lethargic.
“Road games are hard. Just find a way to win. That’s important.”
Sarah Thompson led the offensive attack with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Blue Devils.
The senior scored nine of her game-high points in the opening quarter to help Gate City to a 15-8 lead at the end of the first period.
Union (2-6, 2-5) cut Gate City’s lead to 23-17 by halftime behind the shooting of sophomores Gracy McKinney and Abby Slagle and freshman Jordan Shuler.
Slagle scored 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, while McKinney had 11 points and a career-high 17 rebounds — just two shy of a school record.
Shuler added 11 points.
The effort was an impressive one for coach Kory Bostic’s youthful squad.
“This young bunch is gaining experience every night and every practice,” Bostic said. “I’m just proud of the effort that they put out tonight. I really think this can be a big turning point for us.
“We’re trying to grow up a little bit with five sophomores, two freshmen and a junior. We’ve just been looking for experience and trying to find leadership, and our whole team just stepped up and played their hearts out tonight.”
Union kept things close in the second half, but could not overcome its 21 turnovers.
A basket from Slagle cut the Lady Blue Devils’ lead to 45-43 with 29 seconds left.
Two seconds later, Gate City’s Addyson Gibson hit one of two free throws to increase its lead to three points.
Union missed two inside shots in the final seconds, but got offensive rebounds on both shots to keep its chances alive. A buzzer-beating shot that would have tied the game went in and out of the basket, preserving the win for Gate City.