Lady Blue Devils hold off Eastside with late rally

GATE CITY — Gate City came up big in its final at bat Wednesday to come away with a nondistrict softball win.
After building a 4-0 lead in the first three innings, the Lady Blue Devils turned back a rally from Eastside by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 7-5 victory.
“We were able to score runs when we needed to,” Gate City coach Cara Noe said. “I was proud of our offense for being able to score runs and producing when we needed to. Our pitchers did great.”
BIG BATS
Gate City (5-4) got on the scoreboard early when Makayla Bays smacked a two-RBI double to right-center field to score Addie Gibson and Savannah Monroe in the first inning.
In the third inning, the Lady Blue Devils went up 4-0 after Kady Davidson reached on an error and then scored when Monroe smacked a home run over the left field fence.
“I’ve just worked really, really hard,” Monroe said of her homer. “I really just owe it all to my teammates for carrying us and lifting us up and giving me the opportunity to get those shots and always being behind me.”
HOMERS PUT LADY SPARTANS BACK IN IT
Eastside (0-5) battled back with two-run home runs from Emmaleigh Banks in the fourth inning and Reagan McCoy in the sixth inning to tie the game at 4-4.
The Lady Spartans have struggled early in the season, but Eastside coach Suzy Atwood said her team showed some fight Wednesday that it has not had in the first four games.
“I’m really pleased with the girls,” Atwood said. “They showed a lot more fight than they’ve been showing. They were a lot more focused than they have been.
“I’m just pleased. Gate City is a good team. They had good pitching, and they hit the ball really well. And I thought we stayed in there and we stayed focused today.”
FURIOUS FINISH
After Eastside tied the game up in the top of the sixth, Gate City responded with its three-run rally in the bottom of the frame.
Abby Davidson started the sixth with a double for Gate City.
One out later, Kally Wood singled to score Davidson.
After Rylee Blevins reached base on an error, Wood and Blevins both scored on a two-RBI single from Gibson to give the Lady Devils a three-run cushion.
Eastside scored one run in the top of the seventh when Braelyn Hall scored on a two-out single from Taylor Perry. But that was as much offense as the Lady Spartans could muster in the final frame.
UP NEXT
Gate City gets back into Mountain 7 District action Thursday with a key game at John Battle, while Eastside is scheduled to host Patrick Henry on Thursday.