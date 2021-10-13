Lady Blue Devils continue run in Mountain 7 with win over Union

GATE CITY — Gate City struggled to keep its focus Wednesday but still managed to sweep past Union 25-17, 25-17, 25-13 in Mountain 7 District volleyball action.
“When you want to go through the motions and just lollygag and not take care of the little things, you’re going to get in a dogfight with teams,” Gate City coach Amy Reed said. “That’s what happened. We have to take care of little things and execute the little things every single night, every single time the ball is put into play. We played a little careless and a little slow at times. We’ve got to pick that game pace up.”
KEEPING FOCUS
Gate City (16-4, 8-0) has yet to lose a set to a district opponent this season.
Reed said sometimes it’s a little difficult to keep the focus.
“We come in here and we keep having to push and dig,” the coach said. “They love to play and they turn it on when they need to turn it on. But as a coach, we’d like for them to keep turned on all the time and play the way they’re capable of playing.”
Senior setter Ashley Stanley finished the night with 26 assists, setting up Makayla Bays — who finished the night with 19 kills — and Brylee Holder — who had 10 kills — along with Rylee Hall — who finished the night with four kills and five blocks.
Stanley said it is tough at times to keep the focus through the whole match.
“In the second set, we got into a hole, and that normally happens in our second set,” Stanley said. “But we were able to come out of it, and everything worked out the way it’s supposed to.”
Stanley plays a big role in making sure everything works out the way it’s supposed to for the Lady Blue Devils.
“I never step off the court and with my team, I have to take care of them,” she said. “I have to know where everybody is at and how things are working, what people want and make adjustments to what everybody doesn’t want.”
Union coach Kim Moore said her team fought hard, but the Lady Bears are still in need of that one or two closers.
“We’re making the scrap and hustle plays,” Moore said. “We’ve got good defense. I’ve got girls that want to win. Right now we’ve just got to find a way to consistently get the ball down.
“These girls just have no quit in them. We’ve just got to find a way to get the ball down.”
Isabella Blagg finished the night with 11 kills and digs for Union (10-11, 4-6), while Gracy McKinney added eight kills.
Brooke Bailey finished with 23 assists for the Lady Bears and Gracie Gibson recorded 13 digs.