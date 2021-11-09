BRISTOL — Gate City coach Amy Reed had some choice words for her team after the Lady Blue Devils dropped the first game in the Region 2D volleyball championship on Tuesday.
“I can’t say the words I said,” Reed said with a smile. “I try to be Christ-like. Sometimes you just have to be the devil.”
Whatever Reed said, it worked.
The Lady Blue Devils (25-5) responded by winning the next three sets to take a 21-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 victory over Wise Central at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den to capture their second regional championship in 2021.
Gate City won the Region 2D title in a shortened season in the spring after the 2020 fall season was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HEADED TO STATE
Both Gate City and Central (20-9) advance to Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals.
The Lady Blue Devils host Region 2C Floyd County Saturday at 7 p.m. at Gate City High School.
Central will travel to Salem and face Region 2C champion Glenvar Saturday. No time has been announced.
Glenvar won the Region 2C championship Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Floyd County.
ANSWERING THE CALL
Winning three straight sets after dropping the first one came not only after Reed’s talk, but also after the Lady Blue Devils lost senior leader Brylee Holder to an ankle injury near the end of the first set.
“The whole team stepped up,” Reed said. “Everybody stepped up. (Lauren) Meade was big defensively and controlling the net defensively. Bel (Sallee) coming in and taking over and doing her job.
“It was totally a team effort.”
Sallee stepped into a big role at the net and defensively for Gate City, finishing the match with eight kills and 12 digs.
“We just had to step up and do what we can for our team,” Sallee, a senior, said. “I was nervous. It’s a big game. But you just play together. We missed (Holder), but we just had to step up.”
Setter Ashley Stanley also had to change her game, adjusting her sets for other hitters after Holder went out.
“Bel had a great game for us,” Stanley said. “She was able to hit and block and dig and that really helped us out.”
Stanley finished with 42 assists for the Lady Blue Devils, while sophomore Makayla Bays also came up big with 33 kills and 11 digs.
“We started off rough at the beginning, but we battled back,” Bays said. “I’m just super proud of my teammates. It was a really good team win tonight.”
Meade finished the night strong defensively at the line with 11 blocks, while adding five kills.
Gate City also got 15 digs from Rylee Blevins.
Central got 22 kills and 15 digs from freshman Emmah McAmis, along with 33 assists from Emilee Mullins and eight kills and 11 digs from Bayleigh Allison.