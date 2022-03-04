SALEM — A good start is one of the keys to a big road win in the postseason.
The Gate City girls basketball team got one of the best starts it could have hoped for in Friday’s VHSL Class 2 quarterfinal matchup against Radford.
The Lady Blue Devils (18-12) connected on their first three attempts from long range, lighting up Roanoke College’s Cregger Center early and often in a 47-39 win over the Lady Bobcats.
Gate City advanced to the state semifinals for the third consecutive year, in large part because of the inside-out game of Lexi Ervin and Makayla Bays.
Both players finished with 14 points but in very different ways.
“We wanted to come out with a fast start and that would set the tone for the rest of the game,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “We hit some key shots early. In the third quarter, we told them that they were going to make a run and they did. I thought we responded well.
“We weren’t able to hit free throws, but we were able to do enough down the stretch to win.”
Ervin and Macey Mullins combined to go 4-for-7 on 3-point shots in the first quarter and quickly built their team a seven-point advantage.
In the second half, Bays went to work and grabbed big offensive rebound after big offensive rebound.
Bays finished 7-for-8 from the field, mostly on shots from inside 3 feet.
“She’s really come on strong for us in the playoffs,” Houseright said. “That was the key we’ve been missing is somebody inside dominating and getting rebounds. I’m not sure what she had tonight, but she’s been averaging a double-double in the postseason.”
The defense also stood strong for the Lady Blue Devils, who held Radford (15-7) to just 11-for-30 from the field and forced 14 turnovers.
Laney Cline scored 11 points to lead the Lady Bobcats.
Gate City will face off with Mountain 7 District foe Wise Central on Monday in the state semifinals. That game will be in Norton.
It’s the second time in school history the Lady Blue Devils have advanced to the state semifinals three consecutive years, matching the run from 2005-07. This run is looking similar to their state championship push in 2020.
“No one expected us to be here except for us,” Houseright said.
“It feels crazy to be back in this position, but that’s a testament to these kids that have been in this situation for the last three years.”