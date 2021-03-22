GRAY — Daniel Boone put together its best performance of the young softball season Monday afternoon in a 10-0 Big 7 Conference victory over Dobyns-Bennett.
Maggie Hillman pitched a four-hit shutout. Maci Masters drove in four runs, including a two-run home run, and McKenna Dietz went 3-for-3 and plated Dannah Persinger in the fifth inning to put an early end to the game.
“We started hitting the ball more toward the end of the game,” Dietz said. “We had that five-run (fourth) inning. We talked about our consistency before the game and I thought we executed it well. We had been struggling hitting the ball, but we played in a tournament this weekend and saw a lot of pitching — so that helped us.”
Masters followed a two-run double in the third with her two-run shot over left field an inning later. Dietz, batting leadoff, had two RBIs and scored three times.
Boone (6-2, 1-1) scored 10 runs on 10 hits. Camryn Sarvis had two RBIs and scored twice, Emma Robinette also drove in two runs, and Masters and Persinger each scored twice.
“We had really struggled at the bottom of the lineup,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “McKenna was playing well and had been hot, but this was her first two-RBI chance where the lower part of the lineup hadn’t been getting on base.
“The middle of our lineup, we can do some damage there. Today, we did a good job of putting the ball in play.”
Hillman (4-0) struck out five and walked none.
“Everybody thinks about the hitting, and that’s good, but the name of the game is pitching,” Jenkins said. “She has given up two runs over the last three games. She’s not going to blow it by you, but she’s doing a really good job of what we want and the girls are playing well behind her.”
Sophia Dean suffered the loss, giving up seven hits and nine runs. Julianne Tipton pitched the final inning for the Lady Indians (3-4, 0-1). Makaila Collier, Hannah Frye, Claudia Maness and Emma Anthony had hits.
“We battled pretty good for three innings. Then we made a couple of errors,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard. “Once you make a mistake against them, it ricochets. But we’re pretty young and we will get better. We threw a freshman pitcher and we had four, five freshmen in the lineup. We just hoped for a better result.”