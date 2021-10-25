ABINGDON — Union used a strong attack and a strong service game Monday to upend Abingdon in the opening round of the Mountain 7 District volleyball tournament.
The fifth-seeded Lady Bears racked up 50 kills and served up 13 aces in 22-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 win over No. 4 Abingdon.
Union (12-12) advanced to Tuesday’s Mountain 7 semifinals at Gate City. The Lady Bears will take on the host and top-seeded Lady Blue Devils.
Monday night, however, was a time to celebrate the triumph.
“We’re going to enjoy it,” veteran Union coach Kim Moore said. “That’s one thing I’ve learned is that you sit back and enjoy a win when you get it and we’ll think about (Gate City) tomorrow. Especially in tournament time. We’re going to enjoy it.”
TOUGH FIGHT
The win did not come easy.
Fourth-seeded Abingdon (8-13), which swept the teams’ regular-season meetings, stormed back from a 10-4 deficit to take the first game.
A young Union squad, however, showed some maturity, kept its focus and fought point for point with the Lady Falcons.
“It’s a big win for us,” Moore said. “The girls have overcome some adversity in the past couple of weeks and I’m just really proud of the way they came out and played tonight.
“I knew that we were capable of beating them. It’s just a matter of all of us putting it together at the same time. I’m proud of them.”
Isabella Blagg stepped up big for Union with 20 kills, two blocks, 22 digs and four aces. Jordan Shuler finished with 14 kills and 16 digs, and Gracy McKinney had a strong all-around game with 10 kills and nine digs.
Union also got 37 assists and four aces from Brooke Bailey and 29 digs from Gracie Gibson. Lindsey Roberts added 13 digs and three aces.
The Lady Bears were strong at the net, but their consistent service game proved pivotal.
“That’s part of our goals. Sometimes we lack a little on offense on the attack, so we try to use our serve and get them out of the system right off the bat with our serve,” Moore said.
That serve played a big role in keeping Abingdon guessing. The Lady Falcons surrendered several points to Union’s attack that focused on the middle of the defense.
“They played a short game all night and we were just not covering the middle of the court well like we are capable of doing,” Abingdon coach Lora Kiser said. “That’s been a weakness for us this season. We’ve had moments where we’ve executed that defense and tonight was not one of them.”
Jennings Woods led Abingdon with 12 kills and added nine digs, and Ella Kiser had 11 kills, 23 assists and 21 digs. Carol McLaughlin added 11 kills and Taylor Statzer had four kills along with seven blocks.
Defensively, Riley Cvetkovski had 32 digs and Chloe Miller 17, Megan Cooper 14 and Muriel Dillow 10.