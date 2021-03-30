BIG STONE GAP — It has been a tough volleyball season for Union.
In addition to the season being moved from fall to spring and shortened to about a month, coach Kim Moore’s Lady Bears have been in a rebuilding mode.
The defending Region 2D champions returned no starters from last season’s regional title run and have no seniors on the squad.
Still Union managed to keep its postseason hopes alive Tuesday with a 25-14, 17-25, 25-21, 25-9 Mountain 7 District win over Ridgeview at the Bear Den in the regular-season finale for both squads.
FORCING A PLAYOFF
Tuesday’s win for Union (4-8, 4-8) put the Lady Bears in a tie with Ridgeview (4-8, 4-8) for the Mountain 7’s fourth and final seed to the Region 2D tournament, which is scheduled to begin the week of April 12.
The fourth seed would normally be decided by how the teams finish in the Mountain 7 District tournament, but district officials decided earlier this year to not have a Mountain 7 tourney.
With no district tournament and a tie for the final spot to the regional tournament, Union and Ridgeview will have a playoff match at a neutral site to decide who advances to the regional tourney.
The date and site of the playoff match had not been determined as of Tuesday night.
PULLING AWAY FOR THE WIN
The two teams battled evenly through the first three sets, splitting the first two before Union squeaked out a 25-21 win in the third to move ahead 2-1 in the match.
The Lady Bears broke a 20-20 tie in the third game with a 5-1 scoring run to take the win.
Union dominated the fourth set behind the strong play of Isabella Blagg.
The sophomore led the Lady Bears on a 10-3 scoring run to open the fourth game on the way to sealing the win.
Blagg finished the match with 20 kills, 27 digs and four aces.
Moore was happy to see her young squad close out the match after taking a 2-1 lead in the match.
“They’re still learning to keep momentum and keep people down,” Moore said. “To see a spark in them after the kind of year that we’ve had, I’m just proud of them. I’m just happy for these kids. They needed this.”
THE NUMBERS
Union got 13 kills, 14 digs and three aces from Jordan Shuler, while Brooke Bailey had 39 assists and 18 digs and Gracie Gibson recorded 38 digs.
Ridgeview got 11 kills from Haley Mullins, while Alyssa Price had 15 assists and Lorin Phipps and Caiti Hill recorded 27 and 19 digs.