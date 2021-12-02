Lady Bears, Grundy advance in PVNB Tip-Off

WISE — The first quarter played a key role in both opening-round games of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Thursday at UVA Wise’s Prior Convocation Center.
Union outscored Twin Valley 12-2 in the opening quarter on the way to a 40-29 win, while Grundy defeated Lebanon 43-22 in the other first-round game after outscoring the Lady Pioneers 11-0 in the opening quarter.
BLAGG SPARKS LADY BEARS
Isabella Blagg scored eight of Union’s points in the opening quarter to spark the Lady Bears to a big lead.
“I was just running fast breaks and my teammates were hitting me on everything,” Blagg said. “We made sure to share the ball all night long. Everybody was shooting pretty much.”
Union coach Kory Bostic was pleased with his team’s quick start.
“I thought we came out with good energy. The opening game of the season, that’s what you hope for is to come out to play with a lot of intensity and effort, and I thought we did that,” Bostic said. “Obviously, in the first game of the season, I thought we had some unforced errors and turnovers. But as a whole, I was very proud of our overall effort and team play. I thought everybody contributed.
“We knew coming in that this was going to be a good first-game challenge for us and it was. And I was proud of our effort.”
Abby Slagle scored 12 points for the Lady Bears.
Haylee Moore led Twin Valley with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Both teams are back in action Friday with Union playing Grundy at 8:30 in the tournament’s semifinal round and Twin Valley taking on Lebanon in the consolation bracket at 5:30.
GOLDEN WAVE STRIKE EARLY
Grundy outscored Lebanon 26-6 in the first half and cruised to the win.
Jessi Looney led the Wave attack with 17 points, nine rebounds and four steals, while Madison Looney finished with 11 points, 16 rebounds and four steals.
Lauren Boothe led Lebanon with 16 points and 10 rebounds.