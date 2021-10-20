TSSAA sanctioning for high school lacrosse has been put on hold, but that hasn’t stopped the programs at Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill from flourishing.
“We have 30 on our roster for both the boys and the girls varsity, but we also have a youth league,” Tribe lacrosse coach Chris Belle said. “It’s very encouraging to see this kind of consistent growth and interest in the sport, especially with COVID and everything else that’s been going on. It’s almost an exponential growth, to be completely honest.”
Similar numbers are on the Hilltoppers’ roster.
“We’re going to have about 25-30 kids out on varsity this season, and we’ve got a lot of returners, which is something this program hasn’t had a lot of before I got here,” Science Hill coach Jacob Windle said. “I’m also the first returning coach that they’ve had, so they’re very thankful for the consistency.”
In March 2020, the state high school athletics organization’s Legislative Council voted 9-3 to postpone starting the sport indefinitely. The council previously voted to sanction the sport starting with the first year of the next classification cycle, which is the current school year.
Some of the potential problems involve decreased participation and increased difficulty in finding available referees.
TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said his staff surveyed school members on who was playing lacrosse as an individual school, how many schools were playing but co-oping with other schools and how many schools were in Division I and in Division II.
Under current TSSAA rules, a school can co-op with only one other school to form a team. But several lacrosse teams, which now act as clubs, have more than two schools joining to form that team. If the sport were to be sanctioned, some players at schools not offering lacrosse would be unable to play.
“We do have a co-op program on the high school level with West Ridge,” Belle said. “Over 90% of the kids are in the Kingsport City Schools system.
“It was frustrating to find out when the TSSAA decided to postpone the sanctioning, but I think one of the main things they wanted to do was not damage the sport. Honestly, I think it’s just a matter of time before the TSSAA revisits it.”
At Science Hill, the athletes are in house.
“We are strictly Science Hill, and actually a lot of our kids are from football that are looking to do something in the spring that’s going to keep them in shape,” Windle said. “I really wasn’t frustrated, and it really didn’t change anything when the TSSAA decided not to sanction lacrosse. We’re still going to operate in a way that we’ve always known. It’s a part of the process.”
Of the schools that said they wouldn’t have a team, all said they didn’t currently have a lacrosse team, had a new team this year or were part of an at-large team. At-large teams are ones formed by athletes of more than two schools.
Houston High School coach Mack McKinney, a board member of the Tennessee Scholastic Lacrosse Association, said the girls lacrosse association is in the process of eliminating all at-large teams by the 2022 season.
Besides the participation concerns, Childress pointed to potential problems securing enough referees for games. Because of a shortage of lacrosse referees, travel is increased and referees are currently paid for their mileage. Current TSSAA rules would not allow for that added pay, which could cause referees to work only games closer to their homes.
The Dobyns-Bennett program — which started out as a youth program in 2013 — has had a varsity boys squad for four seasons and the girls will begin their inaugural campaign in the spring.
“I think there’s something like 53 programs across the state, and everyone is working to align themselves with the TSSAA,” Belle said. “The organization that we’re a part of — the TSLA — is a very well-run league, and I’m pretty impressed with it.
“Once everyone in the TSLA aligns themselves, I think it will make a cleaner transition for all of us.”