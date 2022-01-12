Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp completed the rare feat of winning the receiving triple crown.
Kupp became the fourth player since the merger to lead the NFL in receptions (145), yards receiving (1,947) and TD catches (16). Kupp joined Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992) and Steve Smith Sr. (2005) as the only receivers to do that since 1970.
When it comes to the receiving triple crown, Packers Hall of Famer Don Hutson is the true king, having won it five times in the 1930s and 40s.
Kupp’s 1,947 yards receiving were the second most in a season, 17 shy of Calvin Johnson's record set in 2012, and his 145 catches were four shy of the mark set by Michael Thomas in 2019.
Kupp's 11 100-yard games were tied with Michael Irvin (1995) and Johnson (2012) for the most in a season.