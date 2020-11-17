Three area football players took another step up the ladder of statewide recognition.
David Crockett’s Prince Kollie was named a Class 5A Mr. Football finalist, and Elizabethton teammates Parker Hughes and Bryson Rollins made the cut in Class 4A.
The three were invited to the awards ceremony scheduled Dec. 8 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Kollie is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior linebacker and running back. He rushed for 1,562 yards with 26 touchdowns this season and caught 13 passes for 290 yards and three more scores. On defense he totaled 109 tackles with 11 for loss for the Pioneers, who went 9-3 and reached the second round of the playoffs.
“We are excited for Prince,” said Crockett coach Hayden Chandley. “This is the highest available honor an individual player can be nominated for, and it’s truly special to have our program represented at the highest level by such an outstanding young man.”
Entering undefeated Elizabethton's state quarterfinal contest with Greeneville on Friday, the 6-2, 180-pound Hughes has 1,212 yards receiving and 18 touchdowns. The senior receiver and strong safety has 1,746 all-purpose yards with 23 total TDs.
Rollins, a quarterback, has racked up 2,685 total yards. The 6-2, 195-pound junior has accounted for 44 touchdowns.
“Our program is very honored,” Cyclones Shawn Witten said. “It is great recognition for our team. Both players very deserving.”
The finalists, nominated by high school head coaches and members of the media and announced Tuesday on the Tennessee Titans' website, were chosen by a committee of statewide sports writers based performance in the 2020 regular season. Academics and character were also considered.