David Crockett running back Prince Kollie, Elizabethton quarterback Bryson Rollins and Cyclones wide receiver Parker Hughes were named Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award semifinalists on Thursday.
Five semifinalists were announced in each of the six TSSAA Division I and three Division II classifications. Finalists will be revealed by Titans announcer Mike Keith on the Titans website on Nov. 17.
Kollie, a Notre Dame commit, is one of the Class 5A semifinalists. He led Northeast Tennessee with 1,291 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns entering Friday night’s games. Playing linebacker for the Pioneers, he ranked third in the area with 84 tackles and was among the area leaders with 9½ tackles for loss.
Rollins, the junior quarterback of the top-ranked and defending Class 4A state champion Cyclones, ranked second in the area with 1,456 passing yards and 21 passing TDs entering Friday’s playoff games. He was among the area leaders with 801 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.
Hughes, a senior and Rollins’ preferred target, led Northeast Tennessee with 986 receiving yards. Playing defensive back, he had four interceptions, including a pair returned for touchdowns. He was tied with Rollins with 16 touchdowns scored overall before Friday night.
Among the Class 6A semifinalists is Ravenwood senior tight end Jake Briningstool, the state’s No. 1- rated player in the Class of 2021 by ESPN and 24/7 Sports. Briningstool is a Clemson commit.
South Greene junior quarterback Luke Myers, who led the Rebels to an undefeated regular season, is among the Class 2A semifinalists.
This is the 36th year of the Mr. Football awards and the 14th consecutive year of being involved with the Titans.