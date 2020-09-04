JONESBOROUGH — After dropping its first two games of the season to non-region opponents, the David Crockett football team needed a spark.
The Pioneers didn’t have to wait long to find one Friday night.
On the first play from scrimmage, Notre Dame commit Prince Kollie took the handoff, avoided a handful of would-be tacklers and scampered 76 yards to the end zone.
That was the first salvo in an offensive onslaught by the Jonesborough crew, a 49-0 Region 1-5A win over Volunteer.
Kollie had only four total touches on the evening, but he totaled 109 yards and a second touchdown late in the second quarter. He also provided one of the hardest hits of the evening, springing free of a block in the first quarter to nail a Volunteer player in the backfield.
“That was a tone-setter,” Kollie said. “I want to give credit to my offensive line, though. That hole that they made was huge and it was really the job they did. I just ran the ball.”
“That was huge,” Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said of the play. “We kind of repped that play all week in practice and really like the look that they give us in a certain formation. He made a guy or two miss in the secondary and anytime No. 21 carries it for us, we feel good about it.”
Senior quarterback Mason Britton — who had struggled in the first two games — was 7-of-14 passing for 112 yards, a TD and an interception for the Pioneers (1-2, 1-0). The TD pass came on Crockett’s third drive when he hit a wide-open Brayden Reid down the sideline for 67 yards.
Britton, a former receiver, also caught a touchdown pass from Brendan Reid midway through the opening quarter.
“That felt really good, but I have to give all the glory to God because I didn’t know if I was going to be out here this summer after my surgery,” Britton said. “It felt good to get that first one out of the way. It’s a good way to keep the tone going and it was a great team effort for us tonight.”
Brendan Reid rushed for a touchdown in the second quarter to put the Pioneers up by four scores.
A number of younger players saw the field for Crockett in the second half. Jake Fox started taking the snaps, and he found Clay Taylor in the fourth quarter for the penultimate score.
With 12.7 seconds left, Jaevon Emile scooped up a loose ball and took it 20 yards to paydirt for the final tally.
“It’s always a plus to get our subs in the game,” Chandley noted. “We got a lot of young kids some valuable time late in the game. … At the end of the day, we got the region win, and that’s what matters.”
Cameron Johnson carried the ball 14 times for 28 yards and Riley Littleton had 17 yards on seven carries for the Falcons (0-2, 0-1). Junior quarterback Garrison Barrett went 5-for-12 with 30 yards.
Volunteer had seven first downs to Crockett’s 18. The Falcons fumbled twice and failed on two fourth-down attempts.
Crockett had a fumble and one interception.
UP NEXT
The Pioneers are at home again next Friday when they host Webb.
Volunteer visits Sullivan East.