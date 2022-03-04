BIG STONE GAP — James River made shot after shot from beyond the arc to claim a 74-68 double-overtime victory over defending state champion Union in the VHSL Class 2 quarterfinals at Union on Friday.
James River (22-4) trailed by six points with under 50 seconds to play in regulation and by three with less than 15 seconds left in overtime, and on each occasion it was a long-range bucket that kept the Knights season alive.
“That is who we are. When we hit 3-pointers, we are tough,” said James River coach Ethan Humphries. “We knew this would be a 32 minute process and it just happened to be 40 minutes.”
Union (22-6) took a 52-46 lead with 49 seconds left in regulation after Bradley Bunch sank a pair of foul shots. Moments later Corey Easton drained a 3-pointer and after a Bears turnover, the Knights tied the game on Jayson Easton’s trey.
The Bears got a shot at the end of regulation, but Bunch’s jumper didn’t find its target and the teams went to another four-minute stanza.
In overtime, Union again led by three, this time with 15 seconds left when Caiden Bartee made two free throws.
Again, the Knights were unfazed. With time running down, Corey Easton tossed a desperation 3 toward the rim over the outstretched arm of Malachi Jenkins. The shot found the bottom of the net, forcing a second extra period.
“We do special situations every day in practice and we always guard the 3-point line,” Bears coach Zack Moore said of possibly fouling up by three. “I wanted to something we do in practice every day; we forced them into a tough 3 and it bit us.”
James River scored first in the second overtime and never trailed, but Union put forth one final push. Two foul shots by Jenkins tied the game with 3:01 to go before the senior canned an elbow jumper to cut the lead to 68-66 with 1:27 to play.
After a Bears turnover, the Knights forced the hosts to foul them and the visitors were solid from the stripe. James River connected on 9 of 11 free throws in the overtime periods to seal the deal.
James River built an early lead behind the shooting of Ryan Steger. Steger connected on a quartet of 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes to stake the Knights to a 21-8 advantage.
Steger’s fast start was part of a big day from distance for the Knights, who connected on 13 shots from beyond the arc.
“They got off to a great start, seems like they were making everything,” Moore said. “We were able to get it back to two possessions by halftime.”
Union got back in the game with its defense. Moore’s club held James River to 3-of-14 shooting in the second quarter and an 0-of-5 showing from the arc in the second quarter.
Still, the Knights held the lead until 2:59 to play in regulation when a Jenkins free throw put the Bears in front 45-44.
In what was his final high school game, Jenkins finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
And he did it essentially on one foot.
“Gutty performance. He got hurt Tuesday, I really did not know if he could even play,” Moore said. “He’s a tough kid, he got hurt and was dying to go back in.”
Fellow senior Bunch netted a team-high 20 and led all players with 14 rebounds. Two other seniors, Noah Jordan (14 points) and Bartee (11), also scored in double figures for Union.
Corey Easton paced the Knights with 24 points and Steger finished with 22. Jayson Easton (12) and Patrick Clevenger (10) also had double figures for James River, which shot 11-for-15 from the free-throw line compared to a 20-of-32 showing for Union.
James River will play Radford on Monday with a trip the state championship on the line.