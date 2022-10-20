If the weight of the world was on Sam Smith’s shoulders, he could still probably lift it.
The 70-year-old Kingsport native has been working out for nearly a half-century and has accomplished some big milestones over the years.
“I’ve been working out for over 45 years, and I’ve been powerlifting for about 30 years,” he said. “I’m tied for second in the world for bench press in my age group.”
But with every high, there is a low, and Smith has certainly seen his fair share of hardships over the last few years.
Smith will be traveling this weekend to the International Powerlifting League championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama, to try to win what he says will be his final competition. The recently retired Ballad Health employee will be competing in the bench press competition where he hopes to topple his age group’s world record.
“You can’t set the world record at a local show,” Smith said. “You can set a national record at a local one, but to set the world record, you have to have IPL officials. I’m going to open up with probably about 320 pounds, which should be pretty easy for me.
“The world record is 336 right now for my age group, and if I get past the first one, I’m going to go for it and put on 340.”
Smith said that this is the first time that he can remember the world championships not being on European soil. The event was originally scheduled to be in Russia, but due to the ongoing war with Ukraine, the championships have made their way to the United States.
“I’ve never seen this event in the United States before,” Smith said. “I got an email a while back from the USPA, which is the association I belong to, and they’re affiliated with the IPL. They said the championships were going to be in Alabama, and I never thought it would be that close to us if it ever came to the United States.
“I never could get my wife to go to Russia with me. For some reason, Russia in November never appealed to her.”
Smith loved lifting things from an early age, and it has carried over for many years. He’s currently rated as second-best in his age group for the bench press where he’s able to regularly lift 320 pounds.
“Deadlifting was always my favorite. The first time I did the deadlift, I did 450 pounds when I was only about 160 pounds,” Smith said. “I could do 650 for six reps at my best when I was in my 30s. I could bench about 450 and squat close to 500 at that time, too.”
The road to the top for Smith hasn’t been without its potholes. He’s battled through tearing both of his triceps at the same time.
“I had a motorcycle wreck a couple of years ago and tore both my triceps off my shoulders,” he said. “I was more mad about the bike than anything because it was my best friend’s bike that he had given to me after he passed away from ALS.
“It was the day after Christmas and the front brake was sticking on it. I hit a wet spot in the road and I went over the top of the handle bars. I landed on my elbows on the road and felt a really sharp pain back around my triceps.”
He’s battled through shattering his femur and COVID-19 during his rehab.
“Last year, we were on a pontoon boat out on the lake on Labor Day,” Smith said. “I had my left leg propped up on the front of the boat, and I found out that I had cracked my femur right at the socket. That put me out for another year.
“On top of that, during my rehab, I got COVID and that exhausted me more than anything.”
Nevertheless, Smith has persisted and climbed out of the hole several times in order to get back to the top.
“It was pretty rough going through those injuries,” Smith said. “It seems like it’s been one thing after another, but I just keep on trucking. I can go workout with bench press 300 pounds, but I can’t run the vacuum cleaner at the house because I twist my knee and it still hurts.
“It is sad to think that this will be my last one, but I’m getting up there in age, and I can’t do much anymore because my back is messed up. Life has really flown by, and I’ll continue to work out, even after I finish up this weekend.”