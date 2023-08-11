REETH (copy)

Kingsport Axmen's Ricky Reeth delivers a pitch during the Appalachian League All-Star Game.

 J.D. VAUGHN/SIX RIVERS MEDIA

Kingsport Axmen right-hander Ricky Reeth was named the 2023 Appalachian League pitcher of the year on Friday.

Reeth went 2-2 with one save in 14 appearances and three starts this summer. As a starter, he was 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA and had a 2.23 ERA with the save in relief.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you