Kingsport Axmen right-hander Ricky Reeth was named the 2023 Appalachian League pitcher of the year on Friday.
Reeth went 2-2 with one save in 14 appearances and three starts this summer. As a starter, he was 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA and had a 2.23 ERA with the save in relief.
Reeth finished the year with a 1.87 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. He allowed 21 hits, seven earned runs and 13 walks, finishing with a 1.01 WHIP and a .174 batting average against. Reeth ranked among the Appy League leaders in ERA (second), opponents’ average (third), appearances (third), strikeouts (tied for fourth) and WHIP (fourth).
Reeth made at least one appearance a week from opening day to the season's close, also pitching in the 2023 Appy League All-Star Game. He recorded multiple strikeouts in 11 of 14 appearances, at least four on seven occasions, and never allowed more than two earned runs in an outing. He recorded his save in his final June appearance, striking out four over two scoreless innings against Greeneville. He did not allow a run over his final 13 innings.
Reeth started in his last two appearances for Kingsport and had nine scoreless innings over the two outings, allowing just two hits while striking out 12. He fanned a season-high eight against Elizabethton on July 30.
The Windermere, Florida, product is entering his junior year at Notre Dame. He appeared in eight games for the Fighting Irish last spring, recording 12 strikeouts in 16 1/3 frames.