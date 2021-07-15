KINGSPORT — Kingsport native Joyce Manis credits her prosperous life so far to being active.
She was honored this month with an induction into the Tennessee Senior Olympics Hall of Fame. Manis has been active in the Senior Olympics since 1993.
“I was very happy and excited when they told me I was getting inducted,” Manis said. “I was on Cloud 9 for a couple of weeks before the ceremony.”
The 83-year-old Manis has excelled in numerous sports throughout her life including basketball, cornhole, shuffleboard, and table tennis.
“Basketball is my favorite and I’ve tried every single sport that they offer except archery and pole vault,” she said. “I’ve won medals at the national level in lots of sports and those are all nice, but it’s more about the friends I’ve made and being active in order to live longer.”
She’s also done plenty of work off the court as well, serving as a longtime board member of the statewide organization.
“Before pickleball got really big, I introduced it to people at the Senior Center and kind of got it going,” she said. “Now, pickleball is one of the most popular sports at the Senior Olympics.”
However, sports aren’t Manis’ only love in life. She has three children, eight grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren.
“The ceremony was really great and all of my kids and grandkids were at the ceremony,” Manis said.
“I’m not a very good speech writer, so I wrote a three-page poem that rhymes as my acceptance speech. I really think that being active has helped me live as long as I have and I don’t plan on stopping, even though I’m 83.
“I don’t know if it’s for certain, but I’m probably the only person in the state that’s done every district, regional, state and national event since I turned 55. That’s a lot if you really think about it.”