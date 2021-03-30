Matt Halvorsen has found a new basketball home.
Halvorsen, a 6-foot-1 guard from Kingsport who attended Christ School in North Carolina, tweeted last week that he’s headed to Florida Gulf Coast as a graduate transfer.
“Super excited to announce I’ll be playing my last year of college basketball and pursuing my MBA at Florida Gulf Coast University! Let’s get back to the Sweet 16!” Halvorsen tweeted, using the hashtag DunkCity.
Super excited to announce I‘ll be playing my last year of college basketball and pursuing my MBA at Florida Gulf Coast University! #DUNKCITY Let’s get back to the Sweet 16! 🔵🟢 pic.twitter.com/yiqqw7eFAI— Matt Halvorsen (@Matt_Halvorsen) March 25, 2021
Halvorsen concluded his Catamounts career having scored more than 1,000 points and made a school-record 297 3-pointers, a total that's ninth in Southern Conference history. He averaged 12.1 points and 2.5 rebounds in the 2020-21 season, starting all 27 games for Western Carolina.
Florida Gulf Coast, which is coached by Michael Fly, plays in the Atlantic Sun Conference. The Eagles became known for their high-flying style of play — earning the moniker “Dunk City” — in 2013 when they advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 as a No. 15 seed.