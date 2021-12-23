KINGSPORT — Mere hours after helping his Tennessee basketball team to a win over No. 6 and previously unbeaten Arizona, super senior John Fulkerson was back on the court Thursday morning.
But this time, he was meeting a whole different set of circumstances.
The Kingsport native returned to the Model City to host a youth basketball camp at the TNT Sports Complex. The camp lasted all day and featured players ranging from kindergarten age all the way through high school.
“Never in my dreams would I imagine being from Kingsport that I could draw this many kids and have this kind of impact,” Fulkerson said. “This is my way of giving back to the community and to be a good example and role model for these kids.”
Every session was filled by about 300 youngsters in each. Fulkerson overall was pleased with the turnout a couple of days before Christmas.
“Every session is completely sold out and we’re going to have a good turnout,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of kids and I’m really excited to get going today.
“I’ve already played one-on-one with like 100 kids. I might need to save some of my energy, but I know I’ll sleep well tonight.”
Wednesday’s game against the Wildcats was arguably Fulkerson’s best game of the season. The Pal’s-loving big man tallied 24 points and 10 rebounds, chalking up a big double-double in the Vols' 77-73 triumph in a packed Thompson-Boling Arena.
Fulkerson remarked on how great it was to have a big home crowd to play in front of for the first time in a couple of years.
“Our season is going pretty well. We lost a couple of games that we wish we could’ve won, but we learned a lot from those games,” Fulkerson said. “It was an incredible environment last night. It’s so fun to play with a sold-out TBA in front of Vol nation. They’re the greatest fans and they bring so much energy. They create energy for us and we feed off of that.”
In the first session, Fulkerson played with kids in kindergarten through the fifth grade, and he demonstrated some of his signature shot and pass fakes.
When he would arrive at each station, the lines would instantly form for autographs and pictures with one of the most beloved Vols.
For Fulkerson, the camp was all about giving back to the community and having a good time.
“I never would’ve imagined that I’ve become the basketball player that I am and I give all the credit to God for all the skills and abilities,” Fulkerson said. “The goal here today is to have fun. Whatever that means to each kid, I’ll do what it takes to make it happen.”