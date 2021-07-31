KINGSPORT — The Axmen are back.
After a temporary name change, Kingsport's Appalachian League baseball team is returning to the name Axmen effective immediately, Boyd Sports announced Saturday.
The team changed its name to the Road Warriors after the club was informed that all remaining games would be played away from Hunter Wright Stadium. After two weeks, Kingsport was granted permission to resume playing home games.
Following Saturday's doubleheader with the Bristol State Liners, the Axmen will wrap up their home slate on Aug. 6-7, also against the State Liners.
Tickets are available and can be purchased online, over the phone or by visiting the box office.