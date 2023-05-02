2023 Appalachian League All-Star Game logo
Contributed

KINGSPORT — The Appalachian League announced Tuesday that the 2023 Appalachian League All-Star Game presented by Visit Kingsport will take place at Hunter Wright Stadium, home of the Kingsport Axmen.

The marquee event will be broadcasted on MLB Network and will bring together the league’s top players that features the nation’s top rising college freshmen and sophomores.

