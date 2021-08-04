GREENEVILLE — The Kingsport Axmen dropped the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader at Pioneer Park to the Greeneville Flyboys 9-4 but bounced back to win the second game 5-2.
The first game was tied at one in the bottom of the fifth when Eddie Micheletti drew a walk, scoring one run for Greeneville.
Christian Ficca led the Flyboys to victory by driving in four runs. Ficca went 3-for-3 at the plate, highlighted by a grand slam in the fifth.
After Kingsport scored three runs in the top of the sixth, Greeneville answered with three of their own. The Axmen scored when Cole Hales’ sac fly scored one run.
Cal Lambert was credited with the victory for the Flyboys. The pitcher went five innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out six and walking zero.
Will Shelton took the loss for the Axmen. The righty allowed four hits and three runs over four and a third innings, striking out four.
In the second game, Logan Harbin broke the game open for the Axmen in the fourth with a two-run single.
Gaven Jones was able to earn the win on the mound for Kingsport.