The Pure 4 division typically provides some of the best racing of the night at Kingsport Speedway. On Friday, the Pure 4 division will take center stage with the $2,000-to-win, Big Dog 100 on the three-eighths-mile concrete oval.
It’s quite a test for the Pure 4 drivers and their machines, which typically run races between 25 and 30 laps. The 100-lap race will have a halfway break for fuel and air pressure only.
This is a non-points race. Bruce Crumbley and Kenny Absher are locked in a tight battle atop the championship standings and will certainly be among the race favorites.
Crumbley is the most recent winner. He captured the second of twin features last Friday night. Bucky Smith was the winner of the first race.
Keith Helton, who won the previous week, and Brandon Sutherland, a five-time winner this season, also are among the favorites.
The normally featured Late Model Stock division will also be a part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Racing Series program, along with the Sportsman, Mod 4 and Pure Street divisions.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with qualifying at 7 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m.
Meanwhile, Kingsport Speedway officials reversed a decision about the previous Friday night’s Mod 4 race. Kevin Canter was awarded the win over Dennis Arnold after a review of the video.
Canter was out front when the yellow flag came out on the last lap. Although Arnold beat him to the finish line, the race was final once the caution lights came out.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
“Bo’s Extravaganza: On the Road at Volunteer Speedway” will visit Volunteer Speedway on Saturday. The event features dirt track racing, live music, car shows and autograph sessions.
John Schneider, who portrayed Bo Duke on the popular television show the “Dukes of Hazzard,” is scheduled to perform on stage and compete in the Open Wheel Modified race.
The Food City 40, part of the American Pro Late Model All-Star Series, will be the featured race. It’s a 40-lap, $2,500-to-win race.
In addition to the Pro Late Model and Open Wheel Modified races, features for the Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive classes also are scheduled.
Registration for the car show that takes place from 7-10 a.m. with awards presented at noon.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Jonesborough rider Chandler Carver swept 450D motos on his Kawasaki at Saturday’s Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series race at I-81 Motorsports Park. Coeburn’s Cody Branch was first in 450C and Blountville’s Kevin Kennedy was the ATV Amateur winner.
Norton’s Alex Colley continued his winning ways in the 125cc class, which saw Fall Branch’s Cody Goode finish second.
Colley also won in Schoolboy, and Chandler Brickey of Coeburn also won two classes.
Johnson City’s Steve Watkins had a pair of runner-up finishes including 30+ where he was second to Bristol’s Brandon Whited. The 40+ race featured a 1-2 finish by Eddie Branch from Bristol and Jim Sheesley from Gray.
Roan Mountain’s Cody Lyons was the runner-up in the 25+ class, and Jonesborough’s Noah Roy (Super Mini, 85cc 9-13) and Davis Rose (85cc Beginner) also posted second-place finishes. Bluff City’s Laiken Fields took the 85cc, 9-11 victory.
Among the youngest riders, Knox Bennett of Johnson City won the 51cc Multi-Speed ahead of runner-up Oakley Carr of Kingsport. Bennett was second in the 51cc Beginner, a finish matched by Tianna Holsclaw in the 51cc, 7-8 race. Memphis Scott won the second moto in Unlimited D to finish second overall.
DRAG RACING
Bristol Dragway and Cherokee Race Park both have points races scheduled for this weekend.
The DER Bracket Racing Series will visit Bristol Dragway where a test-and-tune is scheduled for Friday night and races for Saturday and Sunday. Josh Owens, a Milligan golfer, is leading the points in the featured Super Pro class. Chris Colley is atop the Pro class.
Cherokee Race Park has another points race Saturday. Gates open at 4 p.m. followed by time trials at 6 p.m. It’s one of the final points races leading up to the IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals on Oct. 14-16 at Memphis International Raceway.