Kingsport Speedway will again be part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Racing Series in 2022, and Late Model Stock will remain the featured class.
There had been speculation the class wouldn’t be back next season, but track general manager Karen Tunnell said there's been a greater commitment from drivers to race at the three-eighths-mile oval speedway.
“It’s very exciting. I’m glad we’ve got the races lined up and ready to go,” Tunnell said Monday in announcing the track schedule. “Speaking with several of the drivers, the interest is still there for the Late Model Stock division with the NASCAR sanction. About 15 drivers say they are committed to race with us.”
The track looks to run four other divisions: Sportsman, Pure 4, Mod 4 and Street Stocks, into which the Pure Street class will be integrated. Plans also are in the works for a low-budget starter division that should be announced soon.
The schedule begins with an open practice on March 26, followed by two more open practices before the season-opening races on April 8.
Among the schedule highlights are the July 1 Fan Appreciation Night with fireworks after racing; the Aug. 20 Carolina Pro Late Model Series, accompanied by the Carolina Crate Modified Series, the only race scheduled in the Tri-Cities for those open-wheel pavement cars; and Championship Night on Sept. 9.
The 2021 track champions were Nik Williams (Late Model Stock), Rusty Clendenin (Sportsman), Bruce Crumbley (Pure 4), Kevin Canter (Mod 4) and Billy Walters (Pure Street).
MALL SHOW AND RULES
The season again will get a jump-start with the Kingsport Speedway Mall Show on Feb. 19 at The Mall at Johnson City.
“We are tickled to death to have another mall show after all the COVID issues,” Tunnell said. “A lot of the racers have been asking about it and we will open up the mall spots in January.”
The track is posting links to the 2022 rules on its Facebook page. Following some concerns in the popular Pure 4 class, modifications were made to the rules package for that division.