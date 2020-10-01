It is double the fun at Kingsport Speedway with racing scheduled for both Friday and Saturday.
The NASCAR Weekly Racing Series takes center stage on Friday night with the Late Model Stock and Pure 4 classes headlining the show.
Kres VanDyke has dominated the Late Model action on the 3/8-mile concrete oval this season, winning 11 straight races and 12 of 14 overall. Can Nik Williams, Wayne Hale, Chase Dixon or any of the other contenders outrun VanDyke’s red No. 15 Chevrolet over a 60-lap feature?
The racing has been much more competitive in the Pure 4 class with two 15-lap features bookending the night’s action. Other classes include the Sportsman, Mod 4 and Pure Street.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with qualifying scheduled for 7 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m.
The Southeast Super Trucks make a return trip to Kingsport on Saturday.
They and the Limited Late Model class are scheduled to run 75-lap features. Other classes in action include Legends, Bandoleros and the Carolina Vintage Series.
Qualifying starts at 4:45 p.m. with racing scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
Hazzard Fest 2020 is scheduled for Saturday at Volunteer Speedway, a celebration of “The Dukes of Hazzard,” along with a night of racing action.
John Schneider, who starred as Bo Duke, will be there making an appearance as well, performing with his Stars and Bars Band. Another former star scheduled to be there is Byron Cherry, who played Coy Duke. Cherry has local ties, a former ETSU running back whose older brother Nat also played football for the Bucs.
Several professional wrestling Hall of Famers are scheduled to be there, including former NWA world champion Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, former WWF champion Sergeant Slaughter, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Jimmy “Boogie Woogie” Valiant, “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase and the Rock and Roll Express tag team of Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson. Former pro boxer Eric “Butterbean” Esch is also scheduled to be there.
Other musical acts include Whey Jennings, grandson of the show’s narrator Waylon Jennings, and Cody McCarver from the band Confederate Railroad and Southern Rebellion.
A car show and several vendors will be set up throughout the facility.
Hazzard Fest starts at 10 a.m. before the action switches to dirt-track racing at 6:30 p.m.
The Crate Late Models will be featured on the 4/10-mile clay oval with races also for the Sportsman Late Model, Classic, Street Stock and Front Wheel Drive classes.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Danny O’Quinn is certainly glad his hometown Lonesome Pine Raceway opened back up.
The former NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie of the year battled with Joshua Gobble for the lead in last Saturday’s Limited Late Model feature before Gobble’s car had mechanical problems halfway through the race. O’Quinn motored on to a runaway win in a strong field of 19 Limited Late Model cars.
Kingsport driver Rusty Clendenin, who races in the Sportsman division at Kingsport Speedway, has won the last two Pure Street races at the 3/8-mile Coeburn track. Other Saturday winners were Dennis Arnold in Mod 4 and Chris Neely in Street Stock.
The next night of racing is scheduled for Oct. 10. Qualifying is slated for 5 p.m. with racing to begin at 7 p.m.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
Knoxville driver David Parker won the 2020 Pro track championship at Cherokee Race Park, but second-place Zach Helton captured the big prize at the Rogersville drag strip.
Helton, a Rogersville driver, earned the points on his hometown track to qualify for the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) Summit SuperSeries World Finals at Memphis International Raceway on Oct. 15-17. It is the largest and most prestigious national championship in bracket drag racing.
Morristown racer Randall Bolden was the track champion and Cherokee representative in the No Box class, while Kingsport’s Rachel Williams took top honors in Junior Dragster.
Williams will try to become the second straight East Tennessee racer to win the Junior world championship. Kaden Harrill from Knoxville Dragstrip beat Iowa driver Taylor Hansen to win the 2019 IHRA Jr. Dragster world championship.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Brandon Hughes continues to set a fast pace in the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series.
The Roan Mountain rider went undefeated in four motos to win in two classes at last Saturday’s races at I-81 Motorsports Park. Travis Herwaldt from Jonesborough finished second to Hughes in the 35+ race on a Yamaha and won the 125cc, 2-stroke race.
Other local winners included: Dawson Ball from Kingsport (Unlimited C, 250 C), Hunter Ford from Church Hill (CollegeBoy) and Jordan Byrd from Limestone (85cc, D). Jonesborough’s Lucas Basinger and Mason Liddle finished 1-2 among the youngest racers in the 51cc, 4-6 class.
Abby Milhorn from Limestone finished runner-up in the women’s race, while Austin Milhorn was runner-up to Pound rider Alex Grant in 65cc, 10-11.
Caleb Faulk from Johnson City posted a second-place finish in 85 cc, 12-15. Other runner-up finishes were posted by: Blake Liddle of Jonesborough (65cc, 7-9), Gavin Colley of Blountville (85 cc, 9-11) and Elisha Guinn of Roan Mountain (450D).
In the four-wheeler categories, Logan Boomershine from Piney Flats and Alton Clark from Johnson City finished 1-2 in ATV Amateur.
The Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series heads to Travelers Rest, South Carolina, on Saturday for the next round of races.