The weather continues to play havoc with the local racing schedule.
Kingsport Speedway canceled a scheduled season-opening race for a second time due to Friday’s forecast of cold weather. The season opener for the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Racing Series is now scheduled for Friday, April 16.
The decision to cancel is two-fold. Obviously, the cold weather hurts fan attendance for the track. From the teams’ perspective, the race car engines are water-cooled instead of using antifreeze, so running them at cold temperatures greatly increases the likelihood of damage.
For the April 16 opener, there will be six races on the 3/8-mile concrete oval with a 60-lap feature for the Late Model Stock class headlining the night’s action. Other classes include: Sportsman, V6, Mod 4, Pure 4 and Pure Street classes. It will be the debut for the V6 class.
Kingsport Speedway plans to race two times in April, skipping nights when the World of Outlaws Late Models and World of Outlaws Sprint Cars are at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Racing at the Kingsport Miniway is still on tap for Saturday. Pit passes for the Bunny Bash Money Race are $20 with a $500-to-win race for the Pro Sr. Champ karts. Other classes include Sr. Champ, Jr. Sportsman Champ and Rookie Champ. Gates open at 10 a.m. with practice at 11 a.m. and racing to start at 1 p.m.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Lonesome Pine Raceway still has its season opener, Pepsi Night at the Pine, scheduled for Saturday.
Jacob York (Limited Late Model), Rusty Clendenin (Modified Street), Brett Compton (Mod 4), Paul Stanley (Pure 4) and Rob Austin (Pure Street) were 2020 track champions at the 3/8-mile asphalt track in Coeburn.
Gates open at 2 p.m. with qualifying at 5 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m. Lonesome Pine also has an open practice scheduled for Thursday.
MUDDY CREEK RACEWAY
Kingsport rider Logan McConnell won the 450 All-Star title at the Thor Mega Series season-opener at Muddy Creek Raceway on March 14.
McConnell, riding a KTM, finished second in the first moto and won the second moto for the overall title. Another Kingsport rider, Houston Hayworth on a Yamaha, also posted finishes of 2-1 to win the Unlimited C/D race.
Tyler Orfield from Johnson City swept motos in the VetMX Warrior division. Hans Neel from Piney Flats swept the 30+ and 35+ motos. Veteran rider Kevin Walker from Kingsport was runner-up in the 35+ division and the winner of the 40+, 45+ and 50+ divisions.
Logan Boomershine from Piney Flats rounded out the local winners by winning the ATV Amateur division.
Johnson City’s Lindsay Britt rode her Honda to a runner-up finish in the women’s division. Haden Gang from Piney Flats was second in the 250C class, while Will Andrews from Hampton was runner-up in 450C.
Round one of the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series is scheduled for Saturday, April 10 at Muddy Creek.