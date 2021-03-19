KINGSPORT — Citing setbacks resulting from the pandemic, Kingsport Speedway officials announced Friday that the track’s season opener has been pushed back a week, to April 2.
"Some are recovering from COVID-19 and some are simply not ready due to COVID. We want our fans, sponsors and teams to have a great kick off to the season," said Karen Tunnell, the facility’s general manager and promoter, said in a release.
The track will continue to have open practices every Saturday leading up to the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series opener. The track can also be rented throughout the week for private testing, officials said.
Visit kingsportspeedway.com for more information.