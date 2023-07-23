As the Appalachian League baseball season winds down, that means that the All-Star Game and other festivities are coming to Kingsport.
On Monday, Hunter Wright Stadium will host the Tri-Star Futures Game presented by First Bank & Trust — showcasing some of the top high school talent across the state of Tennessee. That will be the first event at 5 p.m. The game will be seven innings or a two-hour time limit, whichever comes first.
Following the Futures Game, the All-Star Skills Competition presented by Chinook Seedery gets underway and will go until 7:50 p.m.
The Home Run Derby presented by First Bank & Trust will be the final event of the first day and a fireworks extravaganza along with a concert will follow.
SECOND DAY
On Tuesday, things get started early at the stadium with a “Playball” event, which lasts from 10 a.m. till noon, presented by USA Baseball.
Once the evening rolls around, the third annual All-Star Game presented by Visit Kingsport gets going at 7.
Forty-four of the league’s best players will make up the East and West rosters. Of the 44 selections, 41 are from or committed to Division I schools, with five players representing the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 Conference, and three coming from the Southeastern Conference.
West Virginia University leads all college programs with five selections.
Following the All-Star Game, there will be another fireworks show and a party.
HOME RUN DERBY FORMAT
Much like the same event in Major League Baseball, Monday’s Home Run Derby will follow a single-elimination bracket style.
In the first round, Kingsport’s Deniel Ortiz — the league’s co-leader in long balls — will match up with Johnson City’s Colby Backus. In the other battle in the top half of the bracket, Johnson City’s Logan Sutter meets up with Greeneville’s Joel Dragoo.
In the bottom part of the bracket, Danville’s Michael Callan Moss goes against Princeton’s Jesse Robinson, Jr. The other matchup is Danville’s Jordan Taylor going up against Bluefield’s Tommy Harrison.
ALL-STAR GAME NOTABLES
The Johnson City Doughboys, who own the league’s best record and will host the league’s championship game in August, and Burlington Sock Puppets lead the way this year with seven All-Star selections each, followed closely by the Bluefield Ridge Runners (six).
The Elizabethton River Riders, Greeneville Flyboys, Kingsport Axmen and Princeton WhistlePigs all have four All-Star selections. The Bristol State Liners and Danville Otterbots have three All-Stars, and the Pulaski River Turtles have two.
Sutter and Backus are among Johnson City’s seven selections.
Sutter (Purdue) sits atop the Appy League leaderboard in RBI (39) and total bases (72) and ranks second in average (.373), hits (44), home runs (7) and OPS (1.049).
Backus, a Daniel Boone product attending Tennessee, was the league’s June “Hitter of the Month” is second in the circuit in home runs (7), third in total bases (tied-58) and fourth in RBIs (28) this season.
Two of Kingsport’s best players — Michael Mancini and pitcher Hollis Fanning — also made the cut.
Mancini (James Madison) sports a .743 OPS through 33 games, during which he’s tallied more walks than strikeouts while going 17-for-19 on the basepaths.
Fanning, who has transferred from Tennessee to North Carolina State, is a 6-foot-8 right-hander who has pitched to a 2.12 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in four starts, totaling 21 strikeouts against three walks in 17 innings.
TICKETS
There are still plenty of tickets available for the two-day event.