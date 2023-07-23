As the Appalachian League baseball season winds down, that means that the All-Star Game and other festivities are coming to Kingsport.

On Monday, Hunter Wright Stadium will host the Tri-Star Futures Game presented by First Bank & Trust — showcasing some of the top high school talent across the state of Tennessee. That will be the first event at 5 p.m. The game will be seven innings or a two-hour time limit, whichever comes first.

