KINGSPORT — Monday’s Appalachian League Home Run Derby presented by First Bank and Trust couldn’t have been written any better for Kingsport’s Deniel Ortiz.
The Axmen slugger — the league’s co-leader in home runs — won the single-elimination competition at Hunter Wright Stadium in walk-off fashion over Bluefield left-handed hitter Tommy Harrison in the championship round 3-2.
“Three walk-offs in a row to win feels great,” Ortiz said. “I was so excited when I won. I knew it was gone when I hit it and that’s the one I was waiting for.”
The win in the final round was the third walk-off win of the night for Ortiz, who defeated Johnson City’s Logan Sutter in the semifinals 1-0.
“I really don’t know how I did it because I didn’t get to prepare because we were playing every day before this,” Ortiz said. “I just wanted to put on a show for Kingsport. The stadium was so loud and I have never heard it like that before and it was really an amazing feeling when I got up there.”
In the other semifinal, Harrison beat Danville’s Michael Kallen Moss 3-1.
In the opening round on the West side of the bracket, Sutter had the best opening round of the entire competition with eight home runs, including one gold ball that was worth two. He defeated Greeneville’s Joel Dragoo, who totaled four.
Ortiz used a strong finish with five home runs to defeat Johnson City’s Colby Backus, who smashed four homers in the other West quarterfinal.
In the first opening round matchup, Moss defeated Jesse Robinson of Princeton by a score of 2-1.
On the other side of the East bracket, Harrison needed just two long balls to upend Danville’s Jordan Taylor, who failed to hit one out.
Greeneville infielder Ellis Garcia (West Virginia) won the Chinook Seedery All-Star Skills Competition with two points. He knocked off a small bucket in the second round to win.
FUTURES GAME
Both teams were mostly high school players from Dobyns-Bennett with a few mixed in from David Crockett, Volunteer and Gate City.
The home standing “Kingsport” team won the game 9-4 over the “Tribe.”
Maddox Martin and JT Robinson each tallied two hits for the victors while five others accounted for one hit.
Alex Schuman had a pair of RBIs.
For the “Tribe,” Tanner Kilgore had two hits — both doubles — to go along with one RBI. TJ Maxwell also had a pair of singles with two RBIs.
All-Star Game
The Appalachian League All-Star Game will be held at Hunter Wright Field on Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m.