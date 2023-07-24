KINGSPORT — Monday’s Appalachian League Home Run Derby presented by First Bank and Trust couldn’t have been written any better for Kingsport’s Deniel Ortiz.

The Axmen slugger — the league’s co-leader in home runs — won the single-elimination competition at Hunter Wright Stadium in walk-off fashion over Bluefield left-handed hitter Tommy Harrison in the championship round 3-2.

