It’s not every day you get to witness major sports history, much less be a part of it.
Kingsport’s Daniel Coughlin did all that and more Sunday at a baseball game between his beloved St. Louis Cardinals and rival Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Cardinals all-time great Albert Pujols stepped in to pinch hit and hammered the go-ahead, two-run home run to left field.
On the receiving end of Pujols’ historic 695th career home run — in what was likely his final at-bat against the hated Cubs — was Coughlin.
Pujols 695 from the stands let’s go!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9I2VQyUfKa— Rzepczynskiiiiiiii (@ScrabbleManMarc) September 4, 2022
“It was one of the coolest things ever. He hit it in the left field bleachers over the Cubs’ bullpen,” Coughlin said. “It didn’t come straight to me. I thought it was at first, but a bunch of people jumped for it at the same time. It came across my body and I reached out with my left hand and grabbed it.
“The closest I’ve come to catching a foul ball or anything like that was in batting practice. For that to be the first home run ball I’ve ever caught, it was quite a big one.”
Pujols has long been a favorite, even when he was playing for the Los Angeles Angels. The bomb put Pujols one homer shy of tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth all time and one step closer to becoming the fourth player ever to hit 700 long balls.
“He definitely is a family favorite,” Coughlin said. “He started playing right around the time my first kids were born. They’ve grown up with Albert, even when he went to California.”
Coughlin has lived and practiced law in Colonial Heights for some 20 years. He and his family try to make it to St. Louis for a game at least once a year.
“I grew up in St. Louis and went to school in Missouri,” he said. “I’ve been practicing law in upper East Tennessee for a while. We try to go back to St. Louis about once a year and we usually take the kids, especially when they are younger.”
Coughlin said that his kids were even more ecstatic than he was about catching the ball.
“My son’s girlfriend was videoing most of it,” he said. “When Albert comes to the plate, everyone stands. Everyone in the stadium was videoing to see what would happen and sure enough he hit it very close to us.”
Coughlin says it just feels right that Pujols is back in St. Louis and making a charge at some of the all-time greats. Pujols has hit more home runs since Aug. 14 than any other player in baseball, including New York’s Aaron Judge, who hit his 54th on Monday.
“It’s been really fun to watch him and my kids were actually more excited about it than I was at the beginning of the season when he came back,” he said. “It’s been amazing to watch Pujols go on this run. I hope he can get at least two more because that would put him in front of A-Rod, who I don’t like.
“If he gets to 700, he’s in there with guys like (Babe) Ruth and (Hank) Aaron that are the biggest legends in the game.”