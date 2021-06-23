The Kingsport Raiders football and cheer squads, open to kids ages 5-12, are accepting registration within the next two weeks.
The signup dates are Saturday, June 26 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.); Tuesday, July 6 (6:30-8 p.m.); Thursday, July 8 (6:30-8 p.m.); and Saturday, July 10 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.). Go to the Sullivan North main entrance, 2533 N. John B. Dennis Highway.
The registration fee for football is $85 ($35 for returning players); all football equipment except cleats will be provided. The registration fee for cheer is $25 plus the uniform cost.
All home games are to be played at Dobyns-Bennett.
For more information, call Tyler Brooks at (423) 963-7112 for football and Angela Gilliam at (423) 967-9811 for cheer.