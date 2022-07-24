PULASKI, Va. — Going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Kingsport Axmen had a lead on Pulaski in the first game of Sunday’s Appalachian League doubleheader at Calfee Park.
Then the River Turtles offense came alive to steal the game 7-2.
PULASKI, Va. — Going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Kingsport Axmen had a lead on Pulaski in the first game of Sunday’s Appalachian League doubleheader at Calfee Park.
Then the River Turtles offense came alive to steal the game 7-2.
Kingsport had a 2-1 lead going into the home half of the sixth and Pulaski rattled off the last six runs to pull out the win.
With two outs, the River Turtles collected six singles and mounted a big rally.
Ian Riley was the only Kingsport player with two hits as the squad only managed six total.
Four players for Pulaski had at least two hits each.
The Kingsport bats were hot in the nightcap.
The Axmen chalked up their 30th win of the season by scoring at least one run in each inning except the fourth.
Kingsport (30-14) scored five runs in the first inning thanks to a Kendall Diggs single that scored Nate Anderson. Kyle Booker followed it up with a double that scored Riley, Diggs and Payton Allen.
Kingsport built as much as a 13-run lead in the fifth before the River Turtles got on the board.
Anderson, Riley, Diggs, Allen and Booker all had two hits each. The Axmen hammered out 15 hits.
Anthony Imhoff earned his first win of the season for Kingsport. He didn’t allow a hit in 1⅓ innings of work and collected three strikeouts.
Rodney Green Jr. had a big day for Pulaski, going 2-for-3 with five RBIs, highlighted by a three-run home run in the fifth inning.
Sports Reporter
I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.