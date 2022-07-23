PRINCETON, W. Va. — Gunner Gouldsmith, Shea McGahan and Aaron Casillas supplied home-run power Friday, helping Kingsport’s Axmen double up Princeton 10-5 for the second straight night in Appalachian League action at Hunnicutt Field.
Nate Anderson and Corbin Shaw contributed 3-for-4 efforts for the West Division leaders, who outhit the WhistlePigs 12-6. Pocketing its fourth consecutive win, Kingsport scored exactly 10 runs for the third straight contest.
Combining for three solo blasts, Gouldsmith homered in the fourth, McGahan the sixth and Casillas the ninth.
Gouldsmith, who went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs, capped a three-run Axmen first inning with a single that drove across Kendall Diggs.
Kyle Booker doubled home Anderson, then scored when Diggs reached on an error at shortstop.
Down 4-0 following Gouldsmith’s round-tripper, Princeton (18-26) scored twice in the fourth and two more times in the sixth to claw back within a run.
Kingsport (29-13), though, countered with a two-run seventh in which Shaw socked a run-scoring double.
A two-run Axmen eighth unfolded with Diggs taking second and Anderson racing home on a successful double steal, then Shaw delivering an RBI single.
Anderson had three stolen bases, two runs and two walks to go with his three hits. Diggs scored three times.
Kingsport starter Brady Tedesco (1-1) struck out 11 batters in a five-inning start. Surrendering two runs on three hits, he issued one walk.
After Zachery Radigan registered the first out of the WhistlePigs sixth, Croix Jenkins went the rest of the way for his third save. Jenkins held Princeton to an unearned run.
Working through the first five innings, Mikal Goods (0-1) yielded four runs (three earned) on five hits. He tallied five strikeouts against two walks.
Jag Burden and Landon Reeves tagged solo homers for the WhistlePigs. Ronnie Belton III banged out two hits in four at-bats while David Wiley coupled three runs with three stolen bases.
Kingsport stays on the road Saturday for a 7 p.m. game with Pulaski. Princeton entertains Danville in another game set to begin at 7.
