PRINCETON, W. Va. — Gunner Gouldsmith, Shea McGahan and Aaron Casillas supplied home-run power Friday, helping Kingsport’s Axmen double up Princeton 10-5 for the second straight night in Appalachian League action at Hunnicutt Field.

Nate Anderson and Corbin Shaw contributed 3-for-4 efforts for the West Division leaders, who outhit the WhistlePigs 12-6. Pocketing its fourth consecutive win, Kingsport scored exactly 10 runs for the third straight contest.

